When it comes to wildlife conservation, Beatty's Guest Ranch is dedicated to using its resources to keep one particular frog species alive and well.
Thomas Biebighauser, who works as a wetland ecologist and wildlife biologist for Wetland Restoration and Training LLC, has been assisting in building two wetland areas at Beatty’s Guest Ranch in Sierra Vista for the Chiricahua leopard frog. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the Chiricahua leopard frog as a “threatened” species in 2002.
After the Monument Fire in 2011, a flood caused sand and gravel to wash downhill from the mountains that filled the pond on the property with sediment. Many of the 500 Chiricahua leopard frogs on the property were killed and threatened with extinction.
The Beattys — Tom and Edith Beatty and son Tom Jr. — are enrolled in the Safe Harbor Program under the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which allows private landowners to create a wildlife habitat on their property to assist in the protection of threatened and endangered species. The criteria involved with enrolling in the program is to be away from the source of bullfrogs, which are nonnative. The Beattys have been conservation partners with Arizona Game and Fish since the '90s.
Arizona Game and Fish has funded the rebuilding of the two ponds toward efforts to increase the population of the leopard frog on the property.
“We have removed all the soil that came in following the flood after the fire and we have rebuilt these ponds so they hold water and once again provide habitat for the Chiricahua leopard frog,” Biebighauser said.
Surrounded by the Coronado National Forest, Beatty's Guest Ranch sits on a property that is popular for hikers and birders from across the country. The wetlands on the property are supplied with water from natural springs. The construction project of restoring the ponds began in early February.
Biebighauser builds wetlands for rare species across North America and specializes in helping species facing extinction. Biebighauser described Beatty's pond as the "oasis of the desert."
The landscape at Beatty's Guest Ranch consists of boulders that will be placed around the edges of the pond, which will provide frogs with an area to rest.
Biebighauser said Bat Conservation International also is assisting.
“BCI is very interested in getting water into the desert because of the rare bat species,” he said.
The pond on Beatty's Guest Ranch was built in the '70s and was smaller but has expanded throughout the years.
“What’s happening here is the government has formed partnership with the Beattys, Arizona Game and Fish, Bat Conservation International,” Biebighauser said. “And everybody’s contributing and making this possible ... they love animals.”
Biebighauser said the Beattys are bringing in water to benefit a variety of species of birds, bats and frogs.
“This is the best way to fight climate change,” he said. “Everything is getting drier and drier in the Southwest. We have come up with techniques where we can build water in the desert.”
He explained that evaporation is not considerably high and that water could potentially sink into the ground. However, the key element is the aquatic safe liner that is buried beneath to prevent the water from seeping into the soil and to protect the frogs.
Biebighauser said the Beattys have an unbelievable love for the environment and wildlife.
“They love watching animals," he said. "They also have a lot of pride that they’re able to help an endangered species."
Arizona Game and Fish Ranid Frogs Project Coordinator Audrey Owens specializes in working with the leopard frog species and has been a vital member in conservation efforts. She said there's a long list of partnerships with people in agencies involved with the recovery of the Chiricahua leopard frogs.
Money had been set aside from the Arizona Game and Fish for the project, knowing that saving the Chiricahua leopard frogs was a priority. Being amphibians, the frog species has an impactful role to fill on land and in water.
"It is native to the Southwest and it's an important part of the ecosystem because it plays a role as a predator of other animals, so it keeps insects in check, but it's also a prey item to things above it in the food chain," Owens said.
She said there was a conservation notice regarding a decline in the Chiricahua leopard frog population, notably in the Huachucas.
"The Beattys have had Chiricahua leopard frogs on their property even after the fire but we were not taking advantage all of the available water and habitat that they could have had," Owens said. "At this point we brought the property back to the original conditions by creating those ponds again and this will allow us to have even more frogs on their property."
Owens said the wetlands at Beatty's Guest Ranch have been utilized as a nursery and has been a reliable source to help restore other populations of frogs species across southeastern Arizona. She explained that partners who have private land and a permanent source of water have been crucial in conserving the frog species.
"Just being able to secure the population into the future is what we've done," she said.
In the last 10 years, collaborative partnerships have allowed for projects to be completed on 25 wetlands across southeastern Arizona.