TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School culinary arts students impressed guests with a formal Italian-themed dinner at the high school April 23.
“A Night in Italy” marked Tombstone’s inaugural pop-up restaurant, complete with quality food, background music by Josh Asato and an overall fine dining experience.
“Tombstone's FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) and Culinary Arts students planned the entire event from the menu to the floor plan,” said Wendy West, culinary arts teacher and FCCLA advisor. “This is our newest endeavor and the start of more dining experiences that we’ll be organizing one night a month with a new restaurant and theme each night.”
Friday’s event featured entree choices of lasagna or four-cheese ravioli with pasta made from scratch. Along with the entree, diners enjoyed garlic dots, soup or salad, a desert medley, beverage and a complimentary mocktail.
“Our restaurant is full service with a hostess, servers, line cooks and an executive chef,” said THS senior Jamora Haynes, who was busy serving dinners. “This experience gives us a good sense of the real world so when we get out in the job market, we’re better prepared.”
Meanwhile, Caleb Russian, Joseph Valenzuela and Adam Cloud, all juniors, were working behind the bar, serving up orange creamsicles and blueberry mint mocktails.
As the executive chef, Skyler Mazzanti was responsible for quality control throughout the evening and making sure the food was served in a timely manner.
Sophomore Makinzee Meinhardt greeted people as they came into the restaurant.
“I like this class because it teaches me a lot of culinary and leadership skills,” she said. “The class is fun and I’m learning skills that I’ll be able to use for the rest of my life.”
Arceli Blackwell, a junior, is in her fourth semester of culinary arts.
“The challenge of learning about different foods and preparing them, is something i enjoy,” she said. “For tonight’s dinner, I helped prepare the ravioli, lasagna and the brownie samplers. It’s really rewarding when the food comes out looking good and everyone tells us how much they enjoy it.”
Anita Ruiz, Dan Romero and A.J. Anderson were sitting together at one of the tables.
“The food is absolutely amazing,” said Ruiz, who ordered the ravioli entree. “The students did an excellent job with this event.”
Erick Alvarez served as a runner, carrying items from the kitchen to the dining area.
“I’m a junior, but this is my first year in culinary, and I’m loving it,” he said. “The class has taught me a lot about food preparation and leadership. Tonight, we're experiencing Italy and everyone really seems to like it."
Dinner guests could make reservations for one of two different seatings. The first was at 5:30 p.m., and the second at 7. Cost was $20 for adults and $14 for children. Proceeds from the event will be used to help fund a Parliamentary Procedure team that qualified to compete at the National FCCLA conference in San Diego this June. In all, 82 dinners were sold.
Students were tasked with handling everything from problem solving to time management while practicing their culinary skills. Eighteen students participated in the event and are already making plans for next year's restaurants.
“This has been an exciting opportunity to highlight the skills of these remarkable high school students,” West said. “I’m beyond proud and impressed with my students. They all worked together and pulled off a successful Italian dinner, presenting a fine dining experience with high quality food.”