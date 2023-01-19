Editor’s note: Former Herald/Review reporter Dakota Croog recently took a position teaching abroad in Spain. This column features his experiences and observations while living and working in a foreign country.
Life in a new country always can deliver certain challenges—many of which can be unexpected. It can also propose new perspectives based on dealing with those types of adversities. As cliché as it sounds—life truly begins at the end of your comfort zone. Although I do throw myself into situations I would describe as “new” and considered to be quite the unknown from time to time, living abroad is a different kind of step.
I did not come here to Spain for a vacation — I came here to learn.
One of the highlights of traveling out here has been the immense amount of things I have observed such as the differences between life in the States (that I didn’t really come to realize before), and aspects about life here in Spain. I have also come to this better understanding and awareness of my own personal self. Exposure to other cultures and ways of living really can broaden one’s perspective—and that’s an understatement.
When you live overseas, it forces you to grow and learn things based on the inputs available in other countries that you didn’t perhaps have insights about before . The exchange of visibly different ideas between cultures can often set the precedent for mutual growth, understanding and enlightenment. This is why traveling is good for all people.
There are aspects with life in a new culture that can be quite challenging like not having an electric dryer, which are not commonly found here. Instead, people use clotheslines to hang their clothes out to dry.
The vast numbers of people that smoke along with graphic images of people dying in hospitals on the cigarette packages were also another cultural shock.
The ability for people to completely switch languages during the middle of a conversation with total ease was also a shock, but a very impressive one.
Density
For many that may be reading this, especially current or former military personnel that have spent time stationed in other countries like Germany, Italy or Korea, the one thing the U.S. truly gets to enjoy the most is space. After living in Arizona for three years, I will have to admit those wide open spaces of the southwest are a unique blessing.
In Spain, and I would imagine many other parts of Europe are quite similar; many people live a lot closer in proximity to one another. It is quite common for many residents to live in apartment style housing and mixed-use housing while it is less common for people to own single-family homes.
In a way, smaller spaces are utilized efficiently. I’ve come to notice that throughout the Basque Country, visiting the local shops, restaurants, pintxo bars and supermarkets underneath these apartment structures and hundreds of something-year-old buildings, there’s a sense of a home. It’s not as if you’re just walking into any commercial business to serve the business by buying a product, and then simply leave.
The density here of people living closely together doesn’t feel sterile or soulless but rather homegrown and more personal, and are attributes that play into the interconnectedness and communal feeling in certain parts of Europe.
Public transportation
Cheap, modern and very efficient--that is how I would describe the robust public transportation system here. The Basque Country with its 2 million or so inhabitants spreads among the Spain-French border at a size of approximately 7,234 square kilometers. The region, like the rest of Spain, has a myriad of local bus operating systems that depart at most times throughout the day. There is also a passenger train, known as Euskotren that reaches most cities throughout the Basque Country and operates from dusk to dawn.
Rural areas that have populations of as little as 500 people are serviced by buses that make stops in their areas a minimum of 8 times a day heading to various points of interest. Each big city in the area has a bus terminal where buses drop off and pick up people every hour and every day of the week. Given the constant availability and accessibility, European countries are lauded for their investments in public transport for the masses.
For a 30-mile trip from my town to the biggest city in Basque Country, Bilbao, it costs me the equivalent of roughly $1 round trip. There are buses that depart to Bilbao every hour starting as early as 6 A.M. and as late as 9 P.M.
Luckily, thanks to modern technology, Google Maps on my phone has become my best friend when looking at approximate departing times for buses. People from all walks of life, old and young, utilize the buses and trains out here. Many people still use cars, albeit, the size of them and the roadways are somewhat smaller.
The United States is a country of conveniences and endless possibilities. We advocate many times that we are the land of opportunities and if anything can be dreamed of, it can rise to fruition here.
The question to be asked is: “How might investing in and having an advanced and efficient public transportation system like that of European countries in the form of passenger trains, trams and buses play an integral part of interconnectedness and betterment of our society?
If there were an operating bus system or rail line, or even a tram that existed in the city of Sierra Vista that could take passengers around the city, or to Tucson and Phoenix on a daily basis, I would have had no problem ditching the car at home and opting for public transport for a weekend trip. In most parts of our country, it is quite impossible to live without a car with exceptions to certain sections such as Boston, New York or Chicago.
Imagine if there were a modern passenger rail line that was able to reach all of the main focal points and points of interest throughout the state of Arizona with ease from Sierra Vista to Tucson to Phoenix to Sedona and Flagstaff.
Obviously countries here in Europe are a lot older as well as more densely populated. The United States is still a fairly young country in comparison — growing and learning. Regardless, given the size of the United States, the room for a robust transportation infrastructure could provide substantial convenience for much of our country’s growing population — especially with the finite limitation of fossil fuels.
Adjusting to not having a car did take a little bit of time getting use to, as adaptation happens over time, not necessarily overnight. Although I do miss driving, not having to worry about the hassles of costly car insurance, costly car repairs or crazy drivers on the road has contributed to the upsides of being here. The impeccable convenience of public transport here has been of utmost benefit.
Social life
The camaraderie of the Basques is notable. There is community and it is harmonious. On the night before Christmas, people would socialize outside of bars, standing in the streets with beer and wine. Musicians surrounded by crowds of people cheering. This is all found within just one small Basque town — just dozens and dozens of people mingling.
During weekdays, many people will sit by the port where a plethora of bars and restaurants can be found. Many of these local establishments will have outdoor patio areas where residents and tourists will sit, socialize and drink while looking off into the distance at the Cantabrian Sea. The cobblestone alleyways throughout my town will often consist of additional bars that are bustling with people outside, socializing regardless of rain or shine.
Coffee
When I lived in Sierra Vista, grabbing my daily morning coffee from Livia’s or Wanderlust Kaffee was vital before going to the gym and before heading off to work.
The coffee culture here is quite traditional, and as I would describe it—simple, here in the Basque Country. There are actually no standard designated coffee shops, but rather bars scattered throughout any given Basque town where every bar will have an espresso machine.
You only have a couple of options for how you want your coffee prepared— a cortado or café con leche (two shots espresso with a bit of milk and a dollop of foam). One packet of sugar is included on the side—and that’s it. No artificial syrups or substitute milk options.
You only have ten minutes to drink it before it gets cold, too. Coffee here at a restaurant or café is designed to be drank quickly or is offered after a nightly meal at a restaurant.
It’s a complete contrast from having the options to customize your coffee in one hundred or more ways possible back in the States when ordering at any specific coffee chain or third wave coffee shop. With globalism, you do occasionally find your chains like Starbucks that exist out here (mostly in big cities).
Though I will never turn down any coffee from a foreign country like Spain since it’s all still a novelty to me. The people here are rightfully very proud of the quality of their coffee, too.
Style
A major takeaway after visiting other parts of Spain, along with the Basque Country here and France, is the emphasis that residents place on fashion—both young and old. When going out in public, even to the supermarket or the pharmacy, people will still dress in style.
During this colder time of year, women typically will wear lots of perfume, colored-pants, scarves, fur coats while men will often wear scarves, overcoats, jeans that are form-fitting just to name a few examples.
People here love and take pride with the type of shoes they wear. It’s common to witness a lot of people strolling through the streets boasting some popular brand of sneakers.
Shoe stores can be found in practically every city with a giant window display advertising popular shoes and at what price they can be purchased. I even passed a window display of purple, country style western boots the other week and it reminded me of the Southwest for a moment, but with a twist of Spain dazzle.
Slowly adapting
Navigating life in the Basque Country is challenging, especially with this being my first time living on a foreign soil and it being a niche culture. Day by day, it gets a bit easier but seeing the differences between here and back home has been astounding. I find myself simultaneously going back and forth from frustration to complete awe. I like to describe it as an ebb and flow. I take with me the knowledge I have from all of my previous experiences in life and utilize that to my best advantage that propels myself forward.
However, it’s always a moment I appreciate and reflect on — that here I am in this strange land of the old world, and I’m doing it. I am purposefully living my own authentic journey.