ST. DAVID — Western musician and entertainer Dave Stamey will be performing a “Western-style” fundraiser to support renovations to the historic Mescal Movie Set.
The concert is slated for Oct. 2 at the old auditorium at St. David High School, a historical building with comfortable seating, air conditioning and excellent acoustics.
Proceeds from the concert will be used for renovations to the historic movie set and to attract future film productions.
“Dave Stamey is a cowboy, mule packer, dude wrangler and one of the most popular Western entertainers working today,” said Mark Sankey, Mescal Movie Set director of media and marketing.
Stamey has been voted seven times as Entertainer of the Year, seven times as Male Performer of the year and five times as Songwriter of the Year by the Western Music Association. He also received the Will Rogers Award from the academy of Western Artists. In 2016, Stamey was inducted into the Western Music Hall of Fame.
Tickets for the concert are $100 and include a 2 p.m. cowboy-style steak dinner, short historical presentation, and a pass for a future tour of the Mescal Movie Set.
“This is an amazing opportunity to see an excellent entertainer close to home while supporting the movie set’s renovation efforts,” Sankey said.