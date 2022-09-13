Stamey concert

Western musician and entertainer Dave Stamey will be performing a concert on Oct. 2 at the old St. David High School auditorium. Proceeds will be used to support renovations to the Mescal Movie Set.

 SUBMITTED

ST. DAVID — Western musician and entertainer Dave Stamey will be performing a “Western-style” fundraiser to support renovations to the historic Mescal Movie Set.

The concert is slated for Oct. 2 at the old auditorium at St. David High School, a historical building with comfortable seating, air conditioning and excellent acoustics.

