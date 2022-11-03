This year celebrates the 20th anniversary of Dine Under the Stars — the University South Foundation’s annual scholarship fundraiser. Each year, attendees and event sponsors gather for dinner, dancing, stargazing and live and silent auction bidding at the University of Arizona campus in Sierra Vista to raise money for higher education scholarships.
This year Dine Under the Stars is going to be bigger than ever. The event is being held on Nov. 5. Pizzeria Mimosa, one of our city’s finest restaurants, is providing Italian-crafted appetizers, salads and desserts. The always-delicious Texas Roadhouse is providing a savory prime course selection. JR’s bartenders will be serving cocktails while Desert Fever plays live music from almost every genre throughout the evening. The Patterson Observatory will be open for stargazing with members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club there to guide your experience with their magnificent telescopes.
Attendees will have the opportunity to bid in a live auction on the fan-favorite “Ride Along with Sheriff Dannels.” Other special live auction items include: A private horseback ride and dinner for two at Hangar Ranch, a grass-fed organic half steer processed and delivered to your home, a private tour of the brand new Tombstone Brewing Company in Sierra Vista, and an all-expenses paid night at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson.
For the silent auction, bidders can bid to win Arizona football tickets, Arizona men’s and women’s basketball tickets and a variety of other great items.
Since the inception of the Foundation in 1988 and the start of Dine Under the Stars in 2002, the University South Foundation has worked tirelessly to provide 392 scholarships, totaling $744,000, to help support students of Cochise County in the pursuit of a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
This year, as the foundation celebrates 20 years of Dine Under the Stars scholarship fundraising, there is newfound sentiment for the work it conducts. The University of Arizona campus in Sierra Vista, which is newly named the UA College of Applied Science and Technology, is rapidly advancing, modernizing and working to become the No. 1 cybersecurity program in the United States. With that, and the many other advancements happening in the Sierra Vista area, the foundation is more dedicated than ever to raising funds to support these efforts, particularly for students who desire to stay in Sierra Vista and other Cochise County areas.
Rachel Hansen is one of those students. Rachel first visited Sierra Vista when she was 14 years old. She had plans to attend Georgetown University immediately following high school graduation, but after spending every summer in Southern Arizona since her first trip, her fondness for Sierra Vista and the myriad benefits the area has to offer led her to forego her Ivy League plans and move to the region permanently.
To further her pursuit of an undergraduate education, Hansen applied for a scholarship from the University South Foundation and was awarded merit-based scholarships in 2019 and 2020 for her studies at the University of Arizona. As of today, she has completed her honors thesis in the Honors College, has been inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest honor society in the history of the United States for academic excellence, and is on track to graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA and a double major in history and government and public policy in 2023. Not to mention, she works full-time as a real estate agent for Long Realty and real estate specialist for R.L. Workman homes. She is a wife, mother and community volunteer, and she is here to stay.
Like Hansen, there are numerous other incredibly hard working, motivated, creative, and upstanding individuals who work in career fields from cybersecurity and information technology to psychology, education and health care in Cochise County that have all been recipients of USF scholarships.
None of this would be possible without our very generous Community partners and sponsors: Pioneer Title Agency, Ace Hardware, Herald/Review, Townsquare Media (100.9FM, KWCD 92.3, 98.1 Thunder Rocks), Jacobs, Tombstone Brewing Company, Sierra Toyota, Pizzeria Mimosa, Texas Roadhouse, JR’s,▪ Desert Eagle Security, Stan’s Fence, The Leon Team at Nova Home Loans, Grasshopper Landscaping, R.L. Workman Homes, Rainey Pain & Performance, Cardinal Pointe Financial, Cox Communications, Borowiec & Borowiec P.C.,BlackBar, Groth Rutherford Properties, Sierra Vista Tile, Sierra Vista Home Selling Team (Scott Smith, realtor), Fesser Financial, Huachuca Astronomy Club, Tanuki and ISC Consulting Group.
Tickets for the event are available through the University South Foundation website, universitysouthfoundation.com, via telephone at 520-458-8278, Ext. 2129, or any Foundation Board Member. Tickets are also available for purchase at Dillard’s at The Mall at Sierra Vista.
