The sounds of braying burros will fill Tombstone Saturday during the town’s Schieffelin Days celebration.
More than 70 burros and their human handlers will be teaming up for the town’s fourth annual Desert Donkey Dash, a pack burro race that kicks off Schieffelin Days as a tribute to Tombstone’s rich mining history and the town’s founder, prospector Ed Schieffelin.
In 1877 Schieffelin ventured into the rugged hills surrounding what is now Tombstone and struck it rich with a silver claim. As news of his discovery spread, fortune seekers flocked to the area and Tombstone sprang into existence.
Saturday’s burro race starts at 8:30 a.m. on Allen Street. With a burro in tow, Donkey Dash participants compete in a 3-, 6- or 13-mile race as they tackle the rough terrain surrounding Tombstone.
“We have 74 teams from 10 different states signed up for the event,” said Robert Davenport, the race organizer and person who introduced the quirky sport of burro racing to Tombstone four years ago. “Saturday’s race will be our biggest one. They grow a little more every year.”
Pack burro races started in Colorado in 1949 as a tribute to the state’s gold mining, Davenport said. The races are sanctioned under the Western Pack Burro ASS-ociation (WPBA) and are only held in towns with a history of mining.
With the exception of miniature-sized donkeys, the four-legged competitors are required to carry a regulation packsaddle, pick, shovel and gold pan, representing all the essentials used by early prospectors. Donkeys wear a halter attached to a lead line no longer than 15 feet, used by their human handlers to navigate their running partner.
While burro races are the anchor event for Tombstone’s Schieffelin Days celebration, rock drilling, mucking competitions and activities for kids also fill Saturday’s lineup.
Proceeds from the Donkey Dash benefit a list of nonprofit organizations, including local donkey rescues.
At 1 p.m., be sure to join a ceremony at Tombstone City Park, located at Third and Allen streets, for the dedication of an 8-foot bronze statue of Ed Schieffelin created by sculptor Tim Trask of St. David. Trask, along with Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule and Matt Schieffelin, the grand-nephew of the town’s founder, will be at the dedication.
At 2 p.m. there will be a ceremony at Schieffelin Hall, located at Fourth and Fremont streets, to commemorate a large portrait of Ed Schieffelin, donated to the city of Tombstone by the Arizona Historical Society.
For Schieffelin Days information, call Davenport at 520-335-4255, email BusterNellie@gmail.com or visit Schieffelin Days on Facebook.
