Sierra Vista is probably not in jeopardy of losing its official title as the Hummingbird Capital of the United States, but the long-term drought affecting Southeast Arizona is testing many bird species' ability to thrive and survive in a climate that is getting hotter and drier.
“The drought has been affecting many bird species, but just how serious is difficult to gauge,” says Chris Harbard, president of the Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival, which is set for Aug. 3-6 in Sierra Vista.
“Droughts have been happening periodically for a long time, and in a desert environment most creatures are built to withstand it, up to a point. The obvious effect of drought is a lack of water. Surface water becomes hard to find but the whole aquifer deep down can start to suffer. And this can cause long-term problems which are not easy to see.”
There have been many studies and statistics compiled by scientists and researchers that suggest bird populations are in decline and that climate change is the culprit. The problems are complex, but some trends are hard to ignore.
“Pulling weather data for the last 40-plus years for Tucson, you don’t have to be a statistician to see the obvious trends in our area,” writes Jennie MacFarland, a bird conservation biologist with the Tucson Audubon Society. “Looking at temperature first, you can see that global warming is not a myth, in fact our average annual temperatures here are rising at perhaps twice the global rate. Looking at annual precipitation for this same period, you see the evidence for prolonged drought. Our area is getting on average a few less inches of rain every year and that decreased humidity has allowed our average temperature to soar.”
Sierra Vista, neighboring canyons and forests, and even local parks attract an array of birdlife, but none are more prominent than hummingbirds, and more than 15 species have been recorded here. The little creatures are amazingly resilient, but they too, have suffered in recent years due to the dry conditions.
“The area is famous for its hummingbirds and the peak season in August and September was not as spectacular as usual last year," says Harbard. "Some of the birds will be local but many are passing through from areas further north which may not have a drought.
"Any lack of water will affect flowering plants, and this would have some kind of impact on creatures which depend on nectar, like hummingbirds. Migrants have the ability to move on and find a place where there is food, but the loss of a crucial refueling area could have a huge impact, again, only time will tell.”
The impact on bird populations is noticeable to bird watchers, not just scientists.
“Yes, it is noticeable, and I hear birders comment on it regularly," says MacFarland. "Data from our studies demonstrates there are fewer birds around the last two years, and it is also apparent anecdotally. Certain very noticeable species seemed to be suddenly absent, likely due to drought.
"Some of the more noticeable are black-tailed gnatcatchers. I have also noticed that many species have moved up in elevation and are absent from locations they were previously abundant. Good examples of this are yellow-eyed junco, spotted towhee and rufous-crowned sparrow.”
But is there anything people can do to help birds in crises? Even a casual backyard birder can pitch in in the short term to help their feathered friends, but the issues are multifaceted, and it is a fluid situation. Monsoon rains can alleviate drought for instance, but they have been unpredictable with 2020 being the driest monsoon on record, and 2021 being one of the wettest.
“It can be difficult to directly help with such a sweeping weather and rainfall issue but providing clean, moving water in your yard, such as a fountain or bird drinking area, can help birds,” says MacFarland.
“The best thing to do is put out water for birds in a place where they can safely drink, with a hiding place nearby where they can escape a predator,” adds Harbard. “Hummingbird feeders should be kept filled, especially later in the summer as numbers, we hope, build, and also kept clean as the sugar water quickly spoils in very hot weather. Also try to avoid disturbing birds as this can force them out in the sun when they need shade. Birds have no sweat glands, so they can only pant to lose heat, which also means they lose a lot of moisture.”
Birds are resilient and have endured challenging conditions in the past, but his new challenge will test them.
“Birds have survived drought in the past. Let’s hope they survive this one,” says Harbard.