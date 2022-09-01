After the wonderful summer rains you may be overrun with weeds and grasses. Well, now is the time to clean up your property. If you have more weeds and grasses than hand pulling or hoeing can accommodate, then using the proper herbicide for the specific job is very efficient for time and effort spent.
Fertilome, “Over the Top,” kills only grass growing in your shrubs but doesn't harm the bushes or flowers.
2-4-D (Weed B-Gon, Amine, etc.) kills broad leaf weeds but doesn't kill the grass.
Glyphosate (Roundup, GroundClear, Weed & Grass Killer) kills most vegetation.
If you need to clear the ground or kill unwanted trees and bushes without harming the soil, then glyphosate in different concentrational strengths is a very efficient vegetation killer. Annual grasses and weeds can be killed with 1% ready-to-spray. Perennial grass like bermuda grass needs a stronger 18% or greater concentration mixed in a can sprayer.
Bindweed (morning glory vine), Johnson grass, mesquites, etc., need 41%.
Here are some tips to make the weed and grass killer mixture more effective and faster acting.
Mixing per gallon of water
Dissolve 2 tablespoons of ammonium sulfate fertilizer 21-0-0
Pour in measured glyphosate (Roundup) according to instructions
Pour in half cup of white vinegar
1 tablespoon of dish soap as a spreader-sticker
Stir, mix together
Application:
Glyphosate only works on green tissue, does not harm bark, it breaks down in the soil.
Weeds and grasses must be actively growing to work – not water stressed or dormant.
Spray herbicides during calm, times of no wind to avoid spray drift.
If spray accidentally gets on plants you do not want sprayed, wash off the leaves immediately or cut off the leaves immediately.
Rain-fast after six hours. Some instructions claim rain-fast after 30 minutes, however after six hours is a surer way of getting maximum results.
Most effective if applied during midday, but can be applied during mornings or evenings
In 10 days a second application may need to be applied to survivors on thick or dense canopy or tall weeds and grasses.
Will also kill trees, even mesquites, after cutting down, brush or pour 41% concentrate on the stump where the bark meets the hardwood. Apply glyphosate immediately after cutting.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.