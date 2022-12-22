Editor’s note: Former Herald/Review reporter Dakota Croog recently took a position teaching abroad in Spain. This column features his experiences and observations while living and working in a foreign country.
It’s been slightly more than two months since my arrival in this unique region nestled between Spain and France, and it has already provided me with an outstanding wealth of knowledge in just 10 weeks.
The Basque Country (Euskal Herria), otherwise known as País Vasco, features a vast array of cultural differences from back home in the states. What I have come to find is the uniqueness stems from the region’s ancestral language, Euskara.
In many cities throughout the Basque Country, you’ll see signs, commercial advertisements and other forms of written material in Castellano and Euskara. If you venture out into the smaller villages and cities, you’ll often hear Euskara used and spoken more widely than Castellano.
The school that I work at, Euskara is the primary native language, followed by Castellano. Starting from the age of 4, kids at the primary school are also taught English. By the time they reach secondary school, they have the option of taking French or German as an elective course. The ability of these students to speak more than three languages before the end of high school is beyond impressive.
What’s interesting to note is that native speakers of Euskara have different dialects with noticeable variations from town to town. But Basque Country is not the only region of Spain that has a co-regional language. The Catalonia and Galicia autonomous regions of Spain speak their own native languages, too, (Catalan and Galician) along with Castellano.
Among the many cities and towns, the Basque flag, known as Ikurrina, is raised high, symbolizing the pride in the region. It is more seen in most places than Spain’s national flag. The Basques are very true to their traditions with their own festivals, celebrations, food and customs that promote their ancestral legacy.
Prior to arriving, I had no idea how incredibly diverse the country of Spain was. The country operates with 17 autonomous regions (Basque Country being one of them), which truly symbolizes the cultural differences within the nation’s realm.
The Basque Country is made up of seven provinces within the borders of Spain and France. Four provinces exist within Spain and are known as Bizkaia, Alava, Naffara and Gipuzkoa. Touching the northern borders of Spain, southwestern France consists of the other three, Lapurdi, Zuberoa and Naffaroa-Beherea.
Euskara is known to be a “language isolate,” meaning it has no relation or connection to other languages in the world. So the question that begs to be asked is where does the language of Euskara originate from? From what I have gathered, natives and researchers themselves are not quite sure, which makes the language a mystery despite being claimed as the oldest language on the European continent.
The mystery behind the origin invokes a continuous sense of curiosity. The language has survived over thousands of years and is still being taught and used today. The ability of the language to continue thriving signifies the resilience of the Basques and their culture. Research estimates there could be 750,000 to 1 million Euskara speakers in the world today.
I have been able to explore a number of Basque villages and cities and have observed how the entire area has a variety of Old World cultural charms. Many of the single-family Basque Country homes, also known as “baserris,” are perched on idyllic, green rolling hills and adjacent to pine forests. Some of the farm homes resemble what looks like barns. In the early morning hours of each day, a heavy fog will roll in from the Cantabrian Sea and seep its way inland, blanketing the lush forests, sheep farms and historic villages. In many of the Basque town centers, you’ll often find the common Basque restaurant with “taberna” in its name — essentially a restaurant/tavern. The business signs of each establishment will have a quirky font that is quite signature for the Basque Country. In the town that I live in, there are several local bakeries that serve delicious fresh bread from regions throughout Southern Europe that I simply cannot get enough of.
The journey here so far has instilled a new sense of ambition within myself and has dramatically changed my outlook on life. Recently, I have continued learning Spanish by enrolling in local classes. In the meantime, I’m also learning about new Basque words, phrases and traditions while taking periodic weekend trips to explore the entirety of this inspirational place in Spain.
I’ll be talking about popular food, traditions and the cultural differences in the Basque Country for the next few columns.
As in the words of “see you in later” in Euskara — gero arte!!!