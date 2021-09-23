People have been doing lots of gardening through COVID and now throughout our glorious rainy season. Soon, veggie gardens will begin to slow down and summer flowers will begin to pale a bit. People will feel it’s time to clean the garden tools and stash them away until next spring.
But do not do that! The very best gardening season is about to begin! Most folks think that spring is the best time for new plantings. We are so fortunate to be gardening in our high desert, as we can actually plant a huge variety of things 12 months of the year. But the best time … the VERY best time to plant is in the fall.
Our fall season is September through about mid-November, and there are numerous reasons why we are about to embark on such a great gardening season.
The air is cooling down and new plantings require less water on a continual basis to get them started on a path to establishment.
The soil is still warm from the summer months. Often when plants are installed in the spring, the soil is still cool, and the plants sit inactive for a bit, waiting for warmer soil temperatures to stimulate their root growth. But when planted in the fall, the already warm soil from the summer allows for healthy new roots to begin forming in order to support future growth of the plant.
Fall plantings can use their energies in the still warm soil to begin establishment. Then when spring arrives, the plant’s energy can go toward growth, as opposed to starting from the beginning of a planting event. In autumn when the days become shorter and the nights longer, the fall plantings shift their objective to root development. Then in spring, the plant’s focus can be on the production of leaves, shoots, flowers and berries.
Even as the autumn soils begin to cool, the developing roots of your fall plantings are still using stored nutrients to grow.
Fall plantings do not have to deal with the long duration of heat, winds and drought. They will also suffer less transplant shock.
When spring arrives, the fall plantings will have larger roots which can better keep up with both the water and nutrient needs of active spring growth.
New plantings in the fall can be more gradually “hardened off” to the sun … like getting a gradual suntan … which allows the plants to become gradually and gently accustomed to the less intense sun. As the sun becomes gradually more intense in the spring, there is less chance of leaf scorch.
Autumn plantingS do not have to deal with as many pests and diseases as in the hotter months.
New fall plantings will lose less water through their leaves during the cooler months, and any winter rains will further hydrate their roots.
Plants for sale in the nurseries are generally larger in the fall as the growers have had more time throughout the growing season to bring them up to size. Also, you’ll often find fun varieties of plants in the fall which were unavailable in the spring.
Often there are wonderful sales in the nurseries in the fall, as the stores are preparing to clear the decks for the winter season.
And the best reason for fall gardening? The temperatures are cooling down for all of us gardeners! It’s fun and invigorating to be outdoors in the fall. Passionate gardeners are happy to be bundled up as fall progresses, working in a sweatshirt and gloves … maybe even in a heavy jacket, while other folks have migrated indoors for the winter.
A last thought … it’s a great idea to give your plants an autumn feeding approximately six weeks before the first frost. And I know your next question is: “When is the first frost?” The last many years have been unpredictable. I’ve seen the first frost on Halloween. I’ve also seen the first frost in December and everything in between. I’m no help here. So try to fall fertilize by early October. It is the fall fertilization that provides the nutrients to the roots which are stored throughout the winter and then help push the early new growth in the spring.
And just because we’re raving about fall planting, that does not mean you should not plant anything in the spring. We should always be planting … year-round in our high desert. Just celebrate the glorious autumn season and stay outdoors and garden to your heart’s delight!
Submitted by Jan Groth, master gardener instructor and program coordinator, Cooperative Extension Cochise County, UA Sierra Vista