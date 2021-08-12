Without farmers markets, communities wouldn’t just lose fresh peaches or handmade goods — for regular Carol Mauch, they would lose a place that helped save her life.
Mauch is not alone. Others see farmers markets as a window to food production in a world where that’s a hard thing to learn about, or the one place they can connect with people these days.
Beekeeper Raymond Simmons said the spirit to grow your own food, perfect your methods and sell to your own community reflects the America he knows and loves.
“Farmers markets (have) kind of been cyclic I think, in American history,” he said. “They're like anchors of communities.”
On food
If you visit Golden Rule Dairy’s table at the Bisbee Farmers Market, you may run into Mauch. She often joins co-owner Joyce Strite to share her love for unpasteurized milk, and became a loyal customer after overcoming a health crisis.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have recently taken antibiotics are seven to 10 times more likely to get infected with clostridium difficile. That’s just what happened to Mauch — after taking strong antibiotics to combat an infected wound, she said she got a C. Diff infection and had severe, life-threatening gastrointestinal symptoms.
“I was going to die,” Mauch said. “(Doctors) said ... if I could not replace the probiotics into my guts, they're going to run a tube up my nose down my throat through my stomach and into my intestines and pump somebody else's healthy poop down inside of me, and I said I will die first,” Mauch said.
Mauch began purchasing Golden Rule’s milk and using it to make kefir, a fermented drink rich in probiotics. After drinking the kefir for four months, Mauch said her health completely improved.
Fellow Golden Rule lover Stu Washburn drives an hour and a half just for the milk.
“I couldn’t drink pasteurized dairy; it always made me sick, and so I started with (Golden Rule),” Washburn said. After mixing it into his diet slowly, he said that now “it’s like, yeah I’ll drink it all the time, I have no issues with cheese and butter from here.”
Another customer, Sandy Michel, said she never buys honey from the store anymore. Now she is a regular at Simmons Honey in the Bisbee market.
“When I eat local honey, it cuts my allergies by like 75%,” Michel said.
Like Washburn and Mauch, Michel came to the market for one item specifically.
However, Copper Queen physician Brian Miles came to the Bisbee market to do general shopping for the week. He practices nutritional medicine and finds the market to be the healthiest option for him.
“I try to buy most of the meat from the local ranchers, so I do an animal-based nutrition plan — meat, eggs and stuff like that, some of the healthy fruits,” Miles said.
Food from the farmers market is healthy because it is incredibly fresh, vendors often do not use pesticides or hormones and ranchers feed their animals more natural diets like grass instead of grain, Miles said.
Most of the people the Herald/Review spoke with, from market managers to customers, listed the freshness of the food as one of the main reasons they love the market.
Community connection
“There’s a wealth of information here,” said Winnie Struse, co-manager of the Sierra Vista Farmers Market.
Co-manager William Struse added that vendors are always excited to share, and it goes both ways — he and Winnie have learned a lot about gardening just by being near regular customers and other growers.
“Each one knows something about the thing they sell … or there’s a special flour they use for the baked goods, or you go over and talk to Phillip about the mushrooms and he’ll tell you for three hours all the neat stuff about them,” William Struse said.
Simmons said that in a store, the person stocking shelves can’t tell a family where the items came from.
“Here, you can,” Simmons said. “You can talk to the folks and say, this is how the food got here. You know, so it brings that reality, that connection that there's somebody there … that’s producing it.”
And it’s not just information — after years buying meat from vendor Dennis Moroney at the Bisbee market, Jessica Fleet found an apprenticeship with his partner, Deb Moroney, learning how to spin, dye and weave wool.
Fleet said the market is also a social outing for her.
Winnie Struse recalled a woman at the Sierra Vista market who doesn’t shop but stops to talk with all the vendors each week.
“She knows about my grandkids, and asks about them, and you know, this is just her outing,” she said.
The Struses said their kids were practically raised in the market, and now all the vendors know and love them, too.
“Especially in the day and age where it's all technological, we want to interact still,” William Struse said.
During the pandemic, Struse said the farmers market has been a special place where people can come interact face-to-face with their community.
Fruit seller Manuel Tabarez from Don Luis Produce Co. remembered his father telling him, “There are three important people in your life: your butcher, your mechanic and your produce person.”
Tabarez sustains that connection by trying to find the best food he can from local growers and selling it at the market. Last Saturday, he was handing out plums to people because they were fresh and he had more than he could sell.
“(I) know what everything tastes like because I taste it,” Tabarez said.
A special opportunity
“If we had to rely on our own food that is grown in this area, there would be a lot of starvation,” said Laura Smith, the manager of the Original Bisbee Farmers Market. “We are totally dependent on trucked-in food, and to me that's very sad and very frightening.”
Smith said the Bisbee market began in 2001, and she joined in 2003. In those days, their mission was to “get everybody growing something.”
Earlier this year the Bisbee Farmers Market moved from its original location in Vista Park to the parking lot of La Ramada Steakhouse & Cantina.
As the park opened up, Tracy Taylor, Doug Taylor and Fred Miller started forming another farmers market called the Bisbee Saturday Market to fill the space in the park.
As he awaits the opening of that market in September, Miller reflected on local markets in the face of a food system based on large, industrialized agriculture.
“There may be more small farmers that have been forced out just because of the economy of scale, but there seems to be more … what do you want to call them, micro farmers or macro gardeners … you know, two, three, four, up to 30 maybe, acres of food or meat, or some kind of production in the food chain. So we want to take advantage of that as much as possible,” Miller said.
Many farmers might not have enough food to sell at a store or on their own, Miller said, or they have a “niche” product.
“There’s a part of (the vendors) that come because they’re independent, they’re entrepreneurs,” William Struse said. “They don’t like restrictions, you know what I mean, in a good sense ... they don't fit in any mold, any place.”
The managers all had lists of unique items they’ve seen, from what Smith said was “probably 35 varieties of peppers” to the specialized dog treats Winnie Struse has seen in Sierra Vista.
Since Struse told the vendor she had plenty of bakers and nothing for dogs, the woman specialized in dog treats and is now well-known for it in the market.
The Struses knew of quite a few business owners who started out at farmers markets, gathering a following and funds to open full storefronts.
“I think it acts like a seed bed for entrepreneurs,” William Struse said of the market.
Looking ahead
Running a market isn’t always entrepreneurs and dog treats, though — the managers said they sometimes struggle with having enough vendors and funds to keep the market as strong as they want it.
“Growing and farming is a dying thing,” William Struse said. “Some of our big growers have quit … we had a guy that struggled for a year and a half — it wasn’t making him any money. You know, some guy that’s trying to (be) dedicated to it and he goes to the market and only makes $400 or $500 a week. That doesn’t pay his irrigation bill.”
Smith said she sees the Bisbee vendors as family after working with them for so long, and when they struggle she tries to lower fees for them to stay afloat.
“This is not a high-dollar town,” Smith said. “It’s different from Sierra Vista. Sierra Vista has eight times the population of Bisbee … everyone (was saying) ‘why aren’t we like Sierra Vista,’ and I said, ‘we can’t be like Sierra Vista. We have to be like Bisbee.’ ”
Amidst financial struggles, the markets are still going strong, and the Struses see them lasting into the future. For them, the pandemic may have played a role in that.
“(COVID has) maybe in some ways made us a little more old-fashioned,” William Struse said. “You know, a little more community-oriented, family-oriented.”
Winnie Struse added that more people are probably growing after staying at home so long during the pandemic.
“There will be more farmers markets overall I think, as long as … people are willing to grow stuff and I do think, especially COVID, in a way, has pushed back people and gotten (us) more down to Earth,” William Struse said.