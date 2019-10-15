Come by for Food Truck Friday starting at 10 a.m. The Icee Queen's frozen treats come in many natural flavors, including cherry and mango. Combine the two and get a flavor party called the Chango!
NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET - NEW HOURS
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:00 a.m. – Noon
WHERE: 4023 E. Ramsey Road, Sierra Vista, North Lot (parking in the lot next to Brews Brothers Coffee Shop)
It's getting colder so Neighborhood Market is changing hours! We will now be open from 8 a.m. - Noon
VENDORS
Are you ready for No Charge November? Every Saturday for the month of November will be free of setup charges for ALL vendors. If you've never set up with us please register at https://myneighborhoodmarket.net/registration
Have questions? Email Dana Hillman at info@myneighborhoodmarket.net for more information.
Can't wait to see you here!
Submitted by Dana Hillman