Join us for Food Truck Friday starting from 10 a.m. If you haven’t tried Icee Queen’s frozen treats yet then you’re in for a tasty surprise! All homemade Italian ice and gelato that is Keto-friendly, gluten-free, and just delicious.
NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET
Come out to Neighborhood Market from 7 a.m. — 11 a.m. Pat’s Pantry will be here with delicious Italian baked goods and Healing Roots will have organic botanicals and healing salves. Stop by to see who else has goodies to sell!
If you’re looking to sell used items but not sure where to start, why not give Neighborhood Market a try? Prime exposure right next to Brews Brothers Coffee on the northeast corner of Ramsey and 92 means not having to worry about making signs and giving directions to your home address. Customers can stop by for coffee and see what items they may need from your used treasures!
Email Dana Hillman at info@myneighborhoodmarket.net for more information.
Looking forward to seeing you and your family!
Submitted by Dana Hillman