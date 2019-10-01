Food Truck Friday starts at 10 a.m. this Friday, Oct. 4. What flavor of gelato or Italian ice will you get? Come by and check out the selection from Icee Queen!
NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET
Facebook – www.facebook.com/MyNeighborhoodMarket;
Instagram — www.instagram.com/myneighborhoodmarket/
Come visit this Saturday for fresh produce, homemade pet treats, and other goodies.
Need to make space inside but don’t have the space to sell outside? Bring your used items to sell at Neighborhood Market and get the exposure you need. Have questions? Email Dana Hillman at info@myneighborhoodmarket.net
Looking forward to seeing you there!
Submitted by Dana Hillman