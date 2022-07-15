Last week was especially busy in the Estrada family’s suburban home in a quiet Sierra Vista neighborhood.
Looking around the living room, there were bins and bags full of mystery items. They were stacked almost to the ceiling. Nearby hung two party dresses, but one went clear to the floor. Think wedding gown except in a bright red hue. Clearly, the dresses are made for someone special, someone who is getting ready to celebrate a milestone.
That someone is Alessandra “Aless” Estrada, a junior at Buena High School. The milestone? She’s having a birthday and for at least seven months now, her mother, Nicheli Estrada, has been planning for the weekend Aless turns 16.
“It’s been so much fun for me,” Nicheli said. “I love throwing parties since they were babies.”
During any other time, this party would have happened last year, when Aless turned 15. That’s a milestone year for Latinas, more than simply a birthday. It is celebrated in grand style, called a quinceañera (quince for short, pronounced keen-say), which literally means a 15-year-old girl.
Have you ever planned a wedding? This party is easily as full of customs and grandeur and meaning as any wedding. This is the year when daughters are no longer girls, but young women ready to be presented to the world, ready to take their places in society.
“I do feel that way,” Aless said. “I even felt that way when I turned 15 because technically in my Mexican culture that’s supposed to be (the year). I do feel nervous about turning 16. I understand there are a lot more responsibilities coming my way so I just want people to know that they can count on me now as, like, a woman.”
“It is, really, a young girl becoming a woman,” Nicheli added. “Not anatomy-wise, but more to the family, now we see her as a young lady, ready for the world, ready for big people stuff, adult stuff.”
Sadly, COVID-19 put a stop to Aless’ quince, so this year it was a combination quinceañera and sweet 16 party, and this party is no small thing.
“I guess we could call it a year-late quinceañera,” Nicheli said.
Its importance is not lost on Aless.
“The party itself means a lot to me because I’m going to get to have a night with a bunch of people that I love and care about and who care about me, too,” she said, “like friends, family who I haven’t seen in a while ... I just want to bring everyone together.”
Aless also gets that at this party she will be standing on the shoulders of all the women in her family who came before her.
“This is because my husband (Hector) has nieces who had quinceañeras, and I had a quinceañera,” Nicheli said. “They kind of guilted her a little that she’d be the only one not having one so far in our families. She can get the car later.”
Traditionally a quince celebration begins with a Catholic Mass, but Aless chose to forego that. Also, it is tradition that a court consisting of seven to 16 couples accompanies the birthday girl, usually friends or others who can be counted on to easily learn a dance routine. They perform a choreographed dance. Aless had six couples in her court. Nicheli had 15 at her quince.
There’s also a father-daughter dance.
The night before the party Nicheli was stressed but Aless looked to be having a good time, talking and laughing with her court. It was one last time to rehearse and Nicheli wanted everything to be perfect, so while friends and family finished the decorations, she demonstrated to the court how to enter so every couple can have a moment. Like this, she said, holding up her arms and gliding around the dance floor. One at a time six couples dutifully repeated her movements.
Then they positioned themselves for what Aless called the surprise dance. Some of the dancers got it and some were a little slower at getting it, but Nicheli said that for a couple of the young people, this was their first attempt at it.
As Nicheli directed the court, Hector milled about, looking like a father the night before his daughter’s wedding: puzzled. You having fun yet? he was asked. No, he replied emphatically.
The next night, Saturday night, 120 guests gathered at The Old Door Shop on State Route 92, an enchanting space made more so by the Alice in Wonderland-themed favors and table decorations Nicheli created. Alice in Wonderland has been a kind of motif throughout Aless’ life. They watched as Aless and her court were introduced and then stepped under a balloon arch into the hall just as they had been taught, accompanied by a DJ playing loud music. They dined on salad, bread sticks and lasagna catered by The Olive Garden, and specialty pizzas catered by Mod Pizza. This, too, is unconventional for a quince, but Nicheli knew that everyone would like it, especially the young people.
Then the father-daughter dance began. How does Hector feel about these past 16 years?
“Sad, because 16 years flew,” Hector said. “I really feel like it was yesterday (I held her for the first time), and now it’s 16 years later and in two more years possibly she’s going to move away, right? It just flew by.”
Aless teared up just a bit at that.
Finally, it was time for the surprise dance, choreographed by Aless to the tune of "Living La Vida Loca" by Ricky Martin. Nicheli acknowledged it’s an R-rated song, but in the spirit of compromise she didn’t object. After that, everyone, at least all the young people, stayed on the dance floor, never leaving until 11 p.m. when the lights came on and the clean-up began.
Nicheli said according to custom the party continues at the hosts’ home, where traditional—in this case, Mexican—foods are served, such as menudo and, of course, cerveza. Because they live on a quiet street, the Estradas chose not to host that portion. Instead, everyone was invited to Nicheli’s parents’ home in Douglas, where her father served homemade barbacoa, beans, rice, salsas, tortillas and cake.
When it was finally all over, Hector and Nicheli went home.
Everyone knows, or can guess, what a wedding costs. It is not inexpensive. A quince is comparable, beginning with the long dress, which came in at, well, a lot of money. Then there’s the food, the hall, the invites and favors, the flowers and the photographer, and, and, and ...
“When we decided to do this, I told my husband if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this right,” Nicheli said. “I know Hector has seen some of the bills, like the big ones. I’m sure he’s crying inside.”
Aless has a younger sister, Audriana, 11, and in the sixth grade at Pueblo del Sol Elementary School. She’s been watching the preparations. She substituted in the court when one of the courtiers could not be there and made favors for the party. She used to say she didn’t want a quince, but now Audriana is beginning to change her mind. She likes the dances and the dresses.
“Today, earlier, I asked her, you don’t want (a quince), right?” her father asked. “She was kind of like, well ... ”
“Well, at least I have four years (to prepare),” Nicheli said.