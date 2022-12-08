Buena High students lend a hand to Town & Country Elementary School students, putting finishing touches on four dozen gingerbread men cookies they baked from a cookie cutter designed and fabricated in their engineering and automotive programs.
The 3D gingerbread cookie cutout Buena students created in their engineering program. Students in the school's automotive class designed a metal cookie cutter from the printout, which the culinary class students used to make about four dozen holiday gingerbread man cookies.
Buena High students lend a hand to Town & Country Elementary School students, putting finishing touches on four dozen gingerbread men cookies they baked from a cookie cutter designed and fabricated in their engineering and automotive programs.
Submitted
Buena High and Town & Country Elementary students join into gingerbread cookie madness as they work together "dressing up" the holiday cookies.
Submitted
The 3D gingerbread cookie cutout Buena students created in their engineering program. Students in the school's automotive class designed a metal cookie cutter from the printout, which the culinary class students used to make about four dozen holiday gingerbread man cookies.
Submitted
Mr. Gingerbread Man cookie in a heat-seal food bag en route to Town & Country Elementary School.
SIERRA VISTA — It’s not quite an assembly line that will rival the Ford Motor Company assembly plant, but when it comes to designing a one-of-a-kind gingerbread man from a cookie cutter all the way down to a final product, Buena High School is in a league of its own.
In an innovative approach toward building a coordinated, symbiotic relationship among different school programs highlighting the importance of working together, BHS students in the engineering, automotive and culinary programs created their own version of a shared production team.
And their finished product?
About four dozen 18-inch gingerbread man cookies that were finished off with edible decorations by Town & Country Elementary School students.
“This was a really cool process and a great opportunity for students in these programs to apply their skills, work on a shared project and then see the final results from their efforts,” said Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Director Valerie Weller.
Last week BHS students in the school’s engineering program made a 3D printout from plastic of a sizable cookie cutter in the shape of a gingerbread man.
From there, the cutout went to Buena's automotive shop, where students in the course fabricated it into a metal gingerbread cookie cutter ready to do its thing.
Off it went, this time to students in Buena’s culinary program who went to work, baking up a storm, using the newly-fashioned cutter to shape dough into enormous gingerbread cookies that looked good enough to eat.
But not quite.
You don’t sink your teeth into a holiday gingerbread man cookie from the Buena assembly line until the team says it’s done.
And this one — or four dozen of them, 18 to 20 inches in diameter — according to Weller, was far from finished.
Who eats a gingerbread man cookie without frosting, candy buttons, eyes, a food-coloring belt and some sugary piping along the sleeves and seams of his candied uniform?
Not on this Buena High production team’s watch.
Those gingerbread guys needed that last, finished holiday touch.
And who else could provide it but the elementary students at Town & Country, who were waiting with open arms and mouths when the big guns from BHS marched in with heat-seal food bags carrying the boys from Gingerbread Land looking for a good dressing up.
And boy, did they ever get decked out like good gingerbread men should, all asparkle and aglow, dressed up in the spirit of Christmas with enough color to stop Rudolph and Santa in the dark of a midnight sky.
“It was so neat to see the students almost in awe of the ‘big kids’ from Buena coming into their classroom to have them finish the gingerbread men,” said Weller. “Everyone was pitching in to help. It was a lot of fun to watch, and it was simply a very cool experience all around.”
Weller also eavesdropped — just a little — on a few conversations she heard among the Town & Country students.
“One student whispered to his friend that now he wants to become a chef and can’t wait to take the culinary class at Buena,” she said. “It’s events and experiences like this — the making of a gingerbread man cookie starting with a 3D printout that show younger students what’s available for them at Buena.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone