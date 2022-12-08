SIERRA VISTA — It’s not quite an assembly line that will rival the Ford Motor Company assembly plant, but when it comes to designing a one-of-a-kind gingerbread man from a cookie cutter all the way down to a final product, Buena High School is in a league of its own.

In an innovative approach toward building a coordinated, symbiotic relationship among different school programs highlighting the importance of working together, BHS students in the engineering, automotive and culinary programs created their own version of a shared production team.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?