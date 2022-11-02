Fall is the time to take a yard walk-about to observe what maintenance issues need to be addressed.

If you have any exposed pipes, now is the time to rewrap them in advance of freezing weather. Big box DIY stores carry foam pipe insulation, however colorful styrofoam water noodles cost less in general and because it is the end of the season you get them at a discount.

John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?