Fall is the time to take a yard walk-about to observe what maintenance issues need to be addressed.
If you have any exposed pipes, now is the time to rewrap them in advance of freezing weather. Big box DIY stores carry foam pipe insulation, however colorful styrofoam water noodles cost less in general and because it is the end of the season you get them at a discount.
If your pipes are larger than the inside diameter of the noodle you can slice one noodle and then use a segment of a second one before you wrap it with pipe wrap tape.
On last spring’s newly planted trees, move all the irrigation drippers back about a foot, or if you used a bubbler, enlarge the berm around the trees so the roots can grow out further into surrounding soil. Roots will not leave wet soil and grow out into dry soil on their own, so encourage the roots out by placing the water further out from the trunk of the tree.
The tree is anchored more securely by outer reaching roots.
On trees planted this year, loosen the ties so the trunks have some slop to allow the trunks to develop strength by resisting the winds or remove the stakes and ties completely if they can withstand the winds on their own without breaking.
Now is the time to remove the top growth of your young fruit trees to about 5 feet so all your fruit is within arm’s reach. If your old establish fruit trees have not been trained to a pedestrian orchard, leave them alone.
Remove the old, dead and dying vegetable plants and vines in preparation for next year’s gardens. If they are still producing enjoy them until they freeze and then remove them.
My potato plants are about done but I am leaving (storing) the potatoes in the ground until we use them. Potatoes will store longer in the ground than if they are dug up. I have piled pine needles and leaves on top of my potato and strawberry beds as a freeze blanket to protect from the deep winter cold.
If you are growing green beans, either bush or pole, you should harvest the beans about every six days for younger more tender beans. When you find during your harvest that you missed some beans from last picking and they are large and tuff, save them or let them grow a second week to really fill out and pick them and harvest the seed for next years planting. I personally like Blue Lake 274 bush and 134 Pole.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.
