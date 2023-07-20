Twelve-year-olds Karyme Del La Torre, center, and Annika Davila load their gear onto a bus early Thursday morning as they join approximately 40 others for the Girls Confidence Camp held in Mayer. Camp volunteer and Annika’s mother, Anissa Davila, left, helps out.
SIERRA VISTA — Nerves and excitement loomed in the air Thursday as girls ages 10-18 left for the seventh annual Girls Confidence Camp run by local nonprofit Hattie B. BWIP (Black Women In Progress).
Hattie B. BWIP President Acacia Barnett created the local organization to honor her late grandmother, who was an original founder of BWIP in the '70s. Barnett aims to focus on embracing Black women and empowering present and future generations.
What started out as a small day camp in the parking lot of Barnett’s beauty suite in Sierra Vista is now a four-day, three-night camp trip, with 80 attendees from across and out of state.
This year’s camp is in Mayer, where girls will participate in classes and activities focused on self-confidence and female empowerment.
“Mental health is really at our core,” Barnett says.
The camp is purposely hosted near the end of summer break to uplift girls and ease their transition into the new school year, which can be nerve-wracking.
Girls can expect a full weekend as they attend classes covering topics including cooking, facial care, how to change oil and a tire, anti-bullying, using a compass and gardening.
“We try to do things that are appropriate by age,” Barnett said. “There’s no down time really. We are doing stuff the whole time.”
A new class being taught by two female correctional officers will teach them about dating violence while nurse practitioners will teach about the female body and hygiene. All classes are taught by women, allowing girls to see women in a career they may consider in the future.
“It’s just a lot of activities to help build girls' confidence and get them ready for the school year," said Hattie B. BWIP Secretary of Executive Board Rosalie Ortiz. "It’s all about giving them tools so they’re ready to take on school and about meeting new people."
Yanitza Karwowska, 13, had such a great experience last year she had to attend again.
“I’m excited to play sports and meet new people,” she says.
“We’ve gained so much support from the community," Ortiz said. "We’ve gotten all kinds of grants and donations from various businesses and organizations around town. We are so grateful for everyone who makes this happen.”
