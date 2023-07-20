camp

Twelve-year-olds Karyme Del La Torre, center, and Annika Davila load their gear onto a bus early Thursday morning as they join approximately 40 others for the Girls Confidence Camp held in Mayer. Camp volunteer and Annika’s mother, Anissa Davila, left, helps out.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Nerves and excitement loomed in the air Thursday as girls ages 10-18 left for the seventh annual Girls Confidence Camp run by local nonprofit Hattie B. BWIP (Black Women In Progress).

Hattie B. BWIP President Acacia Barnett created the local organization to honor her late grandmother, who was an original founder of BWIP in the '70s. Barnett aims to focus on embracing Black women and empowering present and future generations.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?