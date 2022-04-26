On the one hand, it's good that there is greater interest in what the Sierra Vista school board is doing. For too long members of the public, including parents, have shown little interest in the often routine dealings of our elected board.
Anyone who has attended a board meeting understands that several of the agenda items are perfunctory, with regular reports from the district superintendent, business manager and other school officials.
But not lately.
Since the start of the mask mandate debate in this country, school board meetings have become political theater. Now there are frequent appearances by citizens who voice their concern about mandates, about the curriculum and other education-related issues.
Again, more public interest isn't a bad thing.
Where things get off the rails is when people show up to these meetings charged with emotion from reports on FOX News or other media and demand change without understanding the intricacies of the issue they are fired up to address.
In one way, that's the beauty of a local school board. Citizens who take a sincere interest in what's happening in our schools can have a voice that will be heard, because it's local. When policy mandates or other orders come down from the state or the national levels, that voice often gets lost.
The only drawback?
Remember the members of the board are performing a public service. They are volunteers. If you're going to a school board meeting, appreciate their service, be respectful and focus on an issue you have researched and understand.
The result will be more positive compared to attending with fire and brimstone on your mind.
• • •
Curious isn’t it?
Monday brought an announcement of yet another new housing development north of Tucson. This one is aimed at the single-family homes for the rental market, which is booming as interest rates rise and investors boost the price of homes with cash offers.
A Las Vegas investor is behind the most recent development on Tucson’s north side, planning construction of 225 homes at Rocking K Ranch, just off of Old Spanish Trail. As proposed it’s the biggest development at this moment in all of Pima County.
Anyone familiar with the drive to Tucson knows this development is one of several currently being constructed. More homes are going up on the city’s south side, easily visible from I-10 starting at about Valencia Avenue.
This housing boom is sure to put demands on the availability of groundwater in Tucson. It will also dramatically affect wildlife, crowding out species that would otherwise consider the previously vacant land home.
Yet we don’t hear a peep from environmentalists, especially the Center for Biological Diversity, which makes its national headquarters in Tucson.
We’re sure that if anything close to the explosion in development were to be proposed for this area, the Center, the Audubon Society and other environmental groups would be coming out of the woodwork.
Our conjecture suggests there is only one reason for the apparent hypocrisy.
Development in Tucson doesn’t ring the fundraising bell. It’s just more homes being built to meet the needs of a growing community.
Try that argument out here, and we hear complaints that any development will harm “America’s last free flowing river,” the San Pedro. Try to build something in this area, or simply allow Fort Huachuca to exist, and these groups cry out with dire threats to the environment. They issue press releases nationwide to alert similar-minded enthusiasts that money is needed to continue the fight to protect the sacred land and conservation area.
We’re all for responsible development and avoiding the consequences of destroying natural habitats that need and deserve protection.
What we can’t aide is hypocrisy for the sake of raising money.
