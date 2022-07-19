Frank Lloyd Wright (1867–1959) once said, “Harvard takes perfectly good plums as students, and turns them into prunes.”
Most surely, he was talking about the results of a college life at Harvard University in Boston, but it is mindful of the two versions of plums that I find great eating faire. Plums and their wrinkly counterparts, the prune.
The plum is a stone fruit that grows on trees in the Prunus genus belonging to the family Rosaceae, which includes other well-known plants such as the almond tree (Prunus dulcís), peach tree (Prunus pérsica), blackthorn (Prunus espinosa), apricot tree (Prunus armeniaca) or cherry tree (Prunus avium). Before you ask, a stone fruit is a classification of fruits also known as drupes. They have a thin skin and a “stone” in the center, which contains the seed. They may be green, red, purple, or yellow, and all have smooth, edible skin and sweet flesh surrounding a pit. The fruit is grown throughout the world, though China, Romania, Serbia, and the United States lead commercial cultivation.
There are many varieties of stone fruits out there, some of the most popular are: peaches, nectarines, plums, cherries, apricots, dates and mangoes. Some that are not often thought about are lychees (a tropical fruit of the soapberry family and sometimes called an alligator strawberry), coconuts, and of course, olives.
Plums usually are broken down into two groups, the fairly round Japanese plums and the somewhat oblong European plums. European plums sometimes known as Italian plums may be sold as the sugar plum found so fondly in nursery rhymes. The European plum is usually the fruit that is dried to make prunes. Japanese plums come in red, black (really more of a dark purple color), and yellow plums. Both black and yellow plums have an amber-colored flesh under their skins.
There are even some hybrid stone fruits like pluots (plum plus apricot, favoring the plum more) and apriums (apricot plus plum, favoring the apricot more). Whatever stone fruit you choose, one thing is for sure: It is going to be delicious!
The skin of the plum is smooth and usually covered with a white powder called a bloom. The bloom is edible. The flesh is juicy and, when preparing the fruit, the inedible pit is discarded. Plums may be baked, boiled, grilled, poached, or stewed and it’s a relatively inexpensive fruit.
For an obvious reason, be careful to remove the stone when eating a plum. Additionally, do not blend, crush, or chew a plum stone. The seeds of a stone fruit contain amygdalin, a chemical that the body converts into cyanide.
Plum trees are in season starting in early spring and continue through early fall. Plum trees require slightly lower temperatures to really thrive. They need between 200 and 300 “chill hours” in order to produce fruit properly, so being here in zone “8a” means we are golden. Using Gulf Ruby, Beauty, Gulf Gold, or Santa Rosa cultivars produces optimal results.
The best times for growing fruit trees around here are either in September/October, or early spring (March/April). Planting during these months helps avoid exposing the plants to harsh temperatures. This also protects the vulnerable roots, which are just starting to establish themselves. Furthermore, there’s little risk of frost during these periods either.
Depending on your tree’s species and age, it can take at least a couple of seasons for it to bear fruit. So be patient with it, and be sure to tend to it lovingly. If you don’t like to wait, you’ll need to plant a more mature tree. Additionally, make sure to give it all the nutrients and conditions it needs in order to thrive best. Remember that it’ll bear more fruit, of higher quality, if it’s fed and watered well.
Another delight that comes from plums is “figgy pudding” more commonly known as plum pudding or Christmas pudding. In America, Christmas Pudding is a dish as famous as it is misunderstood.
Christmas pudding sprang from the medieval delicacy known as English sausages, when fat, spices and fruits (the best preservatives of their day) were mixed with meats, grains and vegetables and packed into animal stomachs and intestines so they would keep as long as possible. The first records of plum puddings date to the early 15th century, when “plum pottage,” a savory concoction heavy on the meat and root vegetables, was served at the start of a meal.
But by the mid-1600s, plum pudding was sufficiently associated with Christmas, so much so, that when Oliver Cromwell came to power in 1647, he had it banned, along with Yule logs, carol-singing and nativity scenes. To Cromwell and his Puritan associates, such merry-making smacked of Druidic paganism and Roman Catholic idolatry. Finally in 1660 the Puritans were deposed and Christmas pudding, along with the English monarchy, was restored. Fifty years later, England’s first German-born ruler, George I, was styled the “pudding king” after rumors surfaced of his request to serve plum pudding at his first English Christmas banquet.
Submitted by “Uncle Ralph,” Ralph Wildermuth