plums.jpg

Shiro plums

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Frank Lloyd Wright (1867–1959) once said, “Harvard takes perfectly good plums as students, and turns them into prunes.”

Most surely, he was talking about the results of a college life at Harvard University in Boston, but it is mindful of the two versions of plums that I find great eating faire. Plums and their wrinkly counterparts, the prune.

Tags