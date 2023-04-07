Guests at the last Rotary Club meeting were Eva Dickerson, member of the Sierra Vista Sunrise Club and guest of Nancy Fusco; Larry Angove, third meeting and guest of Vicky Johnston; Larae Swartz and Celine Brant, guest speaker from the Arizona Health Start Program of the Cochise County Health Department.
President Nathan was out of town, so Vice-President Ken conducted the meeting. Announced was a reminder of the April 17 meeting at Vinny’s Pizza.
John Spengler has requested members save April 29 as a highway cleanup — the first since COVID!! Doughnuts and juice/coffee/or some other drink may be conducive to making the workday a fun day as well. It normally takes about a hour to an hour and a half to clean our section of road.
Larae S advised the club that the Health Start Program is composed of several home health programs offered to families from pregnancy until the child turns 2. It is free to the families as it is funded by the Arizona State Lottery —clearly one way to win without playing! Due to COVID, the actual home visits have turned into office visits, visits in the community, and on-line visits, though if the family requests, the hope visit option is still the most preferable.
The two staff members in Sierra Vista provide programs to families in Sierra Vista, Willcox, Bisbee, Fort Huachuca, Huachuca City, Benson, St. David, Pomerene and Palominas. The two staff members in Douglas provide programs to Douglas, McNeal, Double Adobe, Pearce, Sunsites, Apache, Elfrida, Portal, Bowie and San Simon.
All the programs offered under the umbrella of Health Start are voluntary and free — and there is no minimum/maximum income level to be included. A curriculum to serve as a “owners manual” for prenatal through birth is called “Partners for Healthy Babies” and deals with issues to promote the mother and fetus health. If the mother uses drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, and/or marijuana, the Health Start program can secure referrals to help the mother kick the habit.
Once the infant is born, the program can assist moms who want to breastfeed to secure the support they need — and moms who prefer to bottle feed will be provided with support on how to sterilize the equipment, mix the formula, fill the bottles and feed the baby using the bottle. As part of the “health and safety” of the newborn, the program will provide an age-appropriate car seat if needed, and the instructions on how to safely (and correctly) install it in the car. In cases where there may not be a safe space in a house for the baby, a “Pack ‘n Play” — the modern term for a mobile playpen — will also be provided so that the baby will have a safe place to sleep and play.
The workers will also help the parents make the home “baby proofed” to avoid any danger to the baby. Moms and some dads can also receive counseling and support through post-partum depression. Baby through 2 will be assessed at important milestone dates to see if the child is showing any developmental delays so that these delays can be addressed at as early an age as possible.
Parents are trained to interact with their children, improving their parenting skills and, again, getting the help they man need to provide appropriate care for their child.
If the baby is born with club feet or a spinal issue or some other physical issue, Health Start can assist in having the baby transferred to Tucson for those more specific issues. The parents may also need to be transferred out of the area if there are no mental health professionals available to help them.
Health Start can help refer the children or parents, help them to determine eligibility for insurance coverage, Medicaid, securing assistance for rides to Tucson to the appointments, etc.
Another popular program is connecting new parents with other new parents in sponsored group activities. Training is offered in such varied areas as how to create a budget; how to apply for a job — including how to prepare a resume, how to dress for the interview, and how to answer typical interview questions; how to get your baby to nap — and the importance of mom napping at the same time; how to get the baby on a sleep schedule. The program also works closely with WIC, the women and children nutrition program. They assist the moms in learning about prenatal nutrition, nutrition for breast feeding.
Submitted by Celine Brant, Sierra Vista region point of contact. She can be reached at 520-803-3928 or by email at cbrant@cochise.az.gov.