Holiday activities in Tombstone start Saturday morning, creating a magical Christmas with activities at Tombstone Courthouse Historic State Park, extending into the evening with an annual Christmas ball.
Take a look at the list and enjoy spending the day in this historic town.
Victorian Christmas at Tombstone Courthouse State Park
Tombstone Courthouse State Park, located at 223 E. Toughnut St., is celebrating the holiday season with a Victorian Christmas. On Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., visitors are invited to tour the courthouse free of charge. There will be activities for children, a scavenger hunt, caroling, stories, sleight-of-hand magic and much more.
After the courthouse closes, be sure to stay for the annual light parade, which starts on Allen Street and terminates at the historic, two-story courthouse.
For information, call 520-457-3311.
TubaChristmas
TubaChristmas is returning to Tombstone for the 10th year, bringing traditional holiday music performed in the deep, throaty sounds of low brass instruments.
The free performance, which features low brass players of all ages, will fill Tombstone city park on Third and Allen streets at 1 p.m.
Performers are encouraged to wear festive attire and decorate their horns.
TubaChristmas was conceived in 1974 by the late tubist Harvey Phillips and concerts have been performed annually at countless venues throughout the world.
For information about Tuba Christmas, visit www.tubachristmas.com.
For information about the event in Tombstone, call organizer Lorie Sheridan at 520-234-7094.
Tombstone’s annual Christmas Light Parade
Hosted by the Tombstone Chamber Commerce, the town’s annual light parade starts Saturday at 6 p.m., lining up at Sixth and Allen streets. The parade travels to Third and then turns left and heads to Toughnut Street where it ends at historic old Tombstone Courthouse.
Local businesses and residents create holiday-themed floats and vehicles adorned with hundreds of lights, transforming the town into an awesome light display.
The entry fee is $10 for chamber members and $15 for nonmembers.
For information contact the Tombstone chamber office at 520-457-9317 or email socialmedia@tombstonechamber.com.
Tombstone Christmas Ball
For a step back in time, head to Schieffelin Hall, located at Fourth and Fremont streets, and enjoy the town’s annual Christmas ball. Now in its sixth year, participants are asked to dress in period clothing and enjoy an evening of dancing and mingling in the historic old building.
Doors open at 6 p.m., light refreshments are provided, and the ball starts at 7.
Music for the event is performed by the popular local band Nightlife.
Cost is $20 per couple and $10 for individuals.
Money raised at the event goes to the Tombstone American Legion Women’s Auxiliary in support of an annual Christmas party for disadvantaged children.
For information, contact Debbie Mangels at 520-457-8242.
Vigilante Sunday
The Tombstone Vigilantes and Vigilettes bring Tombstone’s streets to life every second and fourth Sunday of the month by providing free entertainment on Allen Street.
The nonprofit organizations serve Cochise County area by raising money for local charities.
Activities kick-off at 12:45 p.m. with a Vigilettes fashion show, featuring historically correct clothing from the 1880s.
Founded in 1946 and incorporated in 1954, the Vigilantes are dedicated to keeping the town’s history alive through re-enacting events. The groups raise money for worthy causes and charitable organizations.
For information, call 520-457-33434 or go to the organization’s website at www.tombstonevigilantes.com.