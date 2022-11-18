Why do people insist on rehashing clichéd and threadbare issues?
“Why are we here?” or “What is the purpose of life?” are so yesterday (a phrase the youth among us love to apply to anything that does not tweak their interest). Yet, these are age-old questions that have baffled philosophers for ages.
There is a level of comfort in those old issues. We cannot solve them, but it keeps folks busy trying. But there is no agreement on the answers because the question touches on ingrained beliefs.
For example, whenever something tragic happens, the religious folk love to say, “It is part of God’s plan.” Well, that may hush up and satisfy some people, but the rest want something meatier than platitudes to ease their minds.
Our questions and the answers we seek are far more practical and relevant to our lives in the here and now — not philosophical discourse to confuse the issue.
So, let us begin our journey to enlightenment. Or, at the very least, we will add to the pile of questions without satisfying answers if anyone even bothers to try.
For this lady, some serious queries popped up in Costco.
The company sells prepackaged products, food, clothing and even dish towels. Our complaint is with the lack of color varieties in the package. For example, this lady purchased the towels because some colors caught her eye. However, the lack of color balance fueled her frustration and questions.
Why did they include only a couple of the colors she liked? There were several beige and brown towels, but only a few of the multi-colored striped ones, which was why she bought them. Now, every time she uses them, she growls with displeasure.
Yes, she realizes these are minor nuisances. But her search for the reason continues without success. This lady wants an explanation.
The same problem happened with the tank tops she bought. This lady is not particularly fond of pale pink. If a variation of the color resides in her closet, it is usually fuchsia.
However, the powers that make these illogical and unacceptable packaging decisions have made an error in judgment. Consequently, she always ends up with at least one yucky pink per package.
Unlike philosophical or religious questions, this lady’s issues with unwanted color groupings are not in the wheelhouse of philosophers or ministers. However, it would be entertaining to channel Socrates or Plato and hear their attempts to make something logical out of illogical randomness.
Séance anyone?
Other questions arose because some words caught her attention in the books she read and the ever-changing slang used primarily by young people.
Clearly, the rise of texting has resulted in verbal and written shorthand. Living with our granddaughter has opened new vistas of attention-grabbing usage of words with new meanings.
Due to the generational gap, her grandmother sometimes requires a translation. Some examples that briefly baffled her were, “That’s dope” or “It’s a bomb.”
Apparently, both “dope” and “bomb” imply good things, which is a relief because drugs and the messes bombs make are difficult to clean up.
During our children’s teenage years, their mother picked up and used words and phrases she heard them use. Now, her education continues with the grandchildren. Her assimilation of new meanings to old terms became evident while replying to a text from her adult son.
His mother expressed hope the recent rains would continue and ease the multi-year drought. To which he replied, “That would be nice.”
Mom’s response, “Preach.”
“Ha! Are you picking up your grandchild’s lingo?”
“That is an affirmative, Captain Obvious.”
Of course, the text exchange included several emojis. Something else this lady learned from the Grands.
A phrase that triggered disturbing visuals and questions is “drool-worthy.” Women use this to describe good-looking guys at a club, the workplace or the gym.
The image of a female’s saliva dripping into her cocktail or wine is difficult to banish.
If a person is drool-worthy, do they know it? Probably. However, they should be kind to the slobber-challenged. Why not carry handkerchiefs or towels for the gawking ladies with out-of-control drool responses?