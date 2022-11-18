Why do people insist on rehashing clichéd and threadbare issues?

“Why are we here?” or “What is the purpose of life?” are so yesterday (a phrase the youth among us love to apply to anything that does not tweak their interest). Yet, these are age-old questions that have baffled philosophers for ages.

Elizabeth “Liz” Cowan is a freelance writer and author. Check out her suspense novels on amazon.com. Website: www.elizabethcowan.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?