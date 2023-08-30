If there was ever a doubt that this lady could not find her way out of a paper bag with detailed written directions, she was reminded during our recent trip across the pond.
Our 10-day river cruise with Uniworld Cruise Lines began in Prague, Czech Republic. It was rainy and cool. A welcome respite from the Texas heat we left behind.
At the airport, we were met by a Uniworld representative who transported us on the first leg of our journey at the Art Deco Imperial Hotel. The place has the Wow Factor, decorated with original 1914 ceramic wall tiling and mosaic ceilings.
Our room was on the sixth floor, where another pleasant surprise awaited — a spacious room with comfortable beds and enormous slanted windows. Essentially, the windows were part of the roof. So, they could be loosely termed gigantic skylights.
After getting directions for the most honest monetary exchange office, this lady set out in the opposite direction. An unfortunate occurrence that has happened through her entire life. And the orientation problem continued even on this trip.
Back before GPS in our cars and on our mobile phones, we had a spiral-bound book known as Mapco. It is almost laughable the number of times this lady ended miles from where she intended to go.
One especially memorable time happened during her years as a Tupperware manager. She was on her way to Mansfield, Texas, but ended up in Waxahachie instead.
Frustrated and frazzled because she was late for her appointment, she followed a police cruiser until he pulled into a private driveway. She pulled up behind the cruiser, jumped out and cried “I’m lost. Please help me.”
It is a wonder that the detective did not pull his revolver and arrest her, when faced with an overly distraught woman. Yeah. She did not think through the possibilities and problems her tailing a police car might cause.
However, the detective was nice and asked her to follow him to the police station. There he called her appointment in Mansfield and got clear directions.
In Prague, this lady kept trying to lead them in the opposite direction of every place they wanted to go. Thankfully, her traveling companion had a better sense of direction and we reached Old Town, which was filled side-to-side and butt-to-chest with a sea of tourists bent on seeing the same sights as them.
One of our less crowded destinations was the Franz Kafka Museum.
After walking our hind legs off following the map, without luck, we asked directions from so many people we lost count. But every direction was not only different but also incorrect.
Determined to find the bloody museum, we stayed in the general vicinity of where the map said it should be. And finally, we found it.
We entered a charming courtyard and found the gift shop/ticket purchasing area. Then we had to walk across to another building.
It was so dark inside that we could barely see the man behind the reception desk tucked back in the far recesses of the lobby. He indicated that the museum was upstairs. The stairs were so dark that we had to ascend by the braille method — one hand on the wall and a cautious shuffling walk up the steps.
We laughed nervously because the scene was like every horror movie we ever watched. It would not have been a complete surprise had someone jumped out at the top of the stairs and pushed us back.
The small stuffy space, sans air conditioning, became a bit claustrophobic. By the time we left, more visitors had arrived, and the stairs were well-lit. At least, we could see the stairs instead of having to hug the walls once again.
Since a waiter at a nearby restaurant gave us their best directions, we decided to have lunch there. It was a good choice.
The service was cheerful and friendly. The food was mouthwatering. Then the bill arrived.
Between us, we had some Czech Crowns and some Euros, but not enough to pay the amount due with either one alone. The patient and smiling waiter graciously calculated the bill using the two currencies.
A touch embarrassed, we dashed off to the hotel, hopefully in the right direction.