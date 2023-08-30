If there was ever a doubt that this lady could not find her way out of a paper bag with detailed written directions, she was reminded during our recent trip across the pond.

Our 10-day river cruise with Uniworld Cruise Lines began in Prague, Czech Republic. It was rainy and cool. A welcome respite from the Texas heat we left behind.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?