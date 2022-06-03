Do you spend a lot of time thinking or fretting about your fingernails?
We do not believe our favorite troglodyte, Ugg, ever thought about his fingernails. They probably had copious amounts of dirt plus dried blood from his animal kills. Perhaps some of that blood also belonged to his human enemies.
Unlike some men and women today, manicures and pedicures were not part of Ugg’s lifestyle. More than likely, his version of a lifestyle was survival.
Fast forward to the present. Times have changed, including the names of businesses.
Instead of going to the beauty salon, men and women go to a hairstylist. The remaining barber shops cater to ladies and gents, too.
This lady recalls being surprised watching a hairstylist’s male client getting a permanent. Another guy opted for hair coloring. Some just went for the basic haircut. There is nothing wrong with such changes, but it can take a bit of adjustment.
Men who care about the appearance of their fingernails have no problem getting a manicure. But the pedicure seems to be a newer wrinkle in the male incursion into formerly feminine domains.
It is fun to watch middle-aged and older couples getting manicures and pedicures together. This lady finds this not only entertaining but rather cute as well. Besides, a nail spa is an ideal place to people-watch.
The only exception to the above-referenced cuteness is still an unpleasant memory.
A male client of the same spa this lady frequented flirted with the pedicurist during every appointment. Unfortunately, our spa schedules coincided, and the people-watching part did not provide the usual fun entertainment.
The guy became increasingly aggressive, and the young woman, who was married, always cringed when he walked in. It was not difficult to imagine her sigh of relief when he left. When his inappropriate behavior escalated, the spa manager asked the client not to return.
Of course, Hubby was old school and still managed to find barber shops with male barbers to cut his hair. But the sweet, stubborn man would never go for a manicure or a pedicure. Instead, he used his pocket knife to clean out the muck and trim his fingernails when his nails had dirt under them. His version of a pedicure was to clip his toenails with a handy dandy nail clipper when they got too long.
Back in the day of the hot pants shorts, some women went to barbershops for a full leg shave. We read interviews with barbers who admitted their hands trembled during the entire process. Hmm. This lady cannot help but wonder if the shaking was due to nerves or excitement.
No one would bat an eyelash in today’s hair salons if a woman made such a request. After all, some men willingly endure the equivalent of Brazilian waxing. But, more than likely, their agonized screams probably cover any gasps of surprise.
This lady has often wondered how women with long nails manage to type or push the buttons on various machines. In addition, she speculates on how women with long nails manage simple chores or deal with personal hygiene.
You cannot be surprised at her mental meanderings. Reading this weekly column should have been a clue that the wiring in her mind comes with curlicue synapses.
Under the heading ‘Because I Can,’ this lady indulges in getting her nails done with that dippy gel stuff. It is self-indulgent fun. But even though her natural nails are strong and healthy, the dippy nail coating keeps them pretty, even after long hours of pulling weeds.
The problem is her nails grow fast.
Before long, typing becomes a finger-contortion exercise, with the noisy clickety-clack of her nails hitting the keyboard keys. Also, since the nail tip is blunt-cut, this lady finds it impossible to pick up small items.
And then, there are the unintentional acupuncture events at the most inopportune moments.
Fortunately, your humble writer learns from her mistakes, eventually. Consequently, at her last appointment, she had the tips of her nails rounded. So now, at least, she can easily pick up those small items.
Noisy typing and accidental acupuncture are still issues.