The building anticipation is like a heartbeat. As the time draws nearer and the excitement escalates, the heartbeat becomes louder.
What could be looming on the horizon that has people excited? Is it New Year’s Eve and all those parties? Countless opportunities to get sloshed? Perhaps it is the New Year itself.
You know we are not referring to the mass hangover that assaults a significant portion of the world’s population on that day.
So what has folks, who managed to overindulge not only during the holidays but throughout the year, waiting with unrealistic hope? Well, dear reader, they yearn for a significant loss.
It is as predictable as the rising of the sun in the East and setting in the West. The annual stampede to the gym. Workout centers anticipate the financial boost. They know that initial enthusiasm is brief, followed by the predictable waning interest of those same folks. The problem is their goals, which they fervently wish to achieve at the start of the New Year, require dedication and work.
Contrary to all those enticing advertisements promising to “melt away,” the unwanted evidence of a life of excess is a fairy tale. The promises fill the company’s coffers without satisfying the buyers.
Sadly, no one appears to believe in taking baby steps when working toward a goal. Instead, folks begin with an all-out sprint, then tire quickly and give up because nothing is left to reach the finish line.
People announce their intention to start a new diet on Monday. But spend the entire weekend overindulging in all the food they will have to give up. So, instead of easing into the diet mindset as preparation for Monday, they sabotage themselves and end up gaining additional weight before the actual start of the proclaimed diet. The process, similar to a squirrel preparing for winter, is counterproductive to the dieter’s goal.
The question before us, whether it is the start of a new diet or a new job or deciding to start your own business, is why wait? If the will to succeed is there, why not take that leap of faith in yourself and go for it?
This writer observed in her life and other people’s lives as well that procrastination is the enemy of plans and good intentions. There may be other words that will hit the ah-ha nail on the head for you. Postponement. Stalling. Putting Off. Deferment.
All of the previous words have a fundamental commonality. They are the opposite of action.
Surprisingly, if COVID has an upside, the isolation we experienced gave many the much-needed kick in their lovely posteriors to take charge of their lives and act.
When companies decided to call back their employees to the office, folks took that leap of faith in themselves and started their own businesses. Did they put all those months away from the office to good use by finalizing plans that sat on the back burner far too long? Possibly.
Brett Grossfeld, Product Marketing Manager — Essential Content Marketing, stated in his June 29, 2021, blog:
“According to the Census Bureau, more than 4.4 million new businesses were created in the U.S. during 2020 — the highest total on record. For reference, that’s a 24.3% increase from 2019 and 51.0% higher than the 2010-19 average. Half a million new businesses were started in January 2021 alone. Data from our most recent B2B survey shares how and why new small business owners took the leap over this past year, and why many may reap the benefits.”
Also, after all that enforced togetherness, some folks realized it was time to end a failed relationship, while others rediscovered why they love their significant others.
Some people took their extended time spent at home to focus on a healthier lifestyle in the diet and exercise department, and the results proved successful. Kudos to them.
No one ever said, “Procrastination is the mother of invention.” However, there are times when procrastination works. For example, someone we heard about employed at the Congressional Quarterly.
That person was never on time. She also took several coffee breaks. She enjoyed two-hour lunches and left work early.