We live our lives in flyover mode.
The process is similar to how we tend to zone out while driving from points A to B. Unless a potential accident or an annoying driver catches our attention, we frequently arrived at our destination without a clear memory of the actual driving process. In other words, if something does not directly affect us, our loved ones, or our daily lives, we ignore it.
Perhaps this insular existence is a good thing. We focus on what is important to us. Such collective zoning out is why politicians refer to every place other than the East or West coast as a flyover country.
But when we lift our heads and realize the world around us may be going to Hell in a hand basket, watch out. Of course, it may be too late by then, but humans can surprise us with their determination to achieve goals and protect what they value.
Strangely enough, your humble writer sees similarities to humans and the cattle and other critters living on the Funny Farm.
You can almost set the clock by where the cattle are at any given time during the day. For example, first thing in the morning, as this lady downs her first cup of coffee, the herd grazes in the back pasture across the lake. Then, around midmorning, they meander to this side of the lake, munching on all the fresh green grass erupting from hibernation thanks to the monsoons none of us enjoy.
In the mid to late afternoon, the cattle graze in the front south pasture or follow the time-honored tradition followed in hotter climates by taking a siesta. Finally, before the sun sets, they split time between the west and near north pasture before bedding down in the barn.
They are creatures of habit, as are most humans. Our alarm clocks rouse us from our all too brief slumbers while Apollo’s chariot climbs high in the sky, waking our bovine relatives. Whether human, beast, or fowl, their daily routine rarely varies.
Of course, before the lady of the manor sold the chickens and the roosters, the cocks crowing probably helped nudge the four-legged creatures awake as well. But, fortunately for humans, our alarm clocks only annoy us in the morning.
In lieu of a slow meander to the back pasture to graze on grass, humans rush to get ready for work as they down their coffee and shovel some version of breakfast into their pieholes as they hurry out the door. Comparatively, the cattle’s morning routines are far more leisurely and less stressful.
Like the cattle, most humans tend to be herd animals, sticking together for coffee breaks, lunches, and other social gatherings. But there are some like our donkeys who prefer to walk a solitary path. Close enough to do their job, but at a distance.
No matter where the cattle are, when a heavy downpour hits, the entire herd races to the barn almost as if someone rang a dinner bell. Similarly, whenever it rains, humans respond like cattle. They, too, rush for cover. But, of course, humans use umbrellas, raincoats, or purses on their heads to avoid getting wet.
Did you know male humans, donkeys, and roosters have a lot in common?
Unlike their four-legged female cousins, human females usually prefer ambiance or a romantic setting for relaxation or mating. But the males — humans, roosters, donkeys, or bulls — like a more direct approach.
For example, a guy swaggers up to a desirable woman, expecting to get lucky. The woman is either receptive to his advances or rebuffs them.
Like humans and other males, our male donkey is always in the mood. Unfortunately for him, Jenny must PMS a lot because she usually ignores Jack’s advances. Or, what is even more entertaining for this woman, Jenny kicks the bejesus out of his overly amorous nose when he sniffs too close to her personal space. But Jack never gives up.
The similarities abound. Like birds, some humans are creatures of the morning. Full of joy or grumpy like Jenny.
We wonder: Does nature imitate humans, or do humans behave like animals?