It is past dark thirty. You are alone, engrossed in a book.
Suddenly, you hear a loud plop. As you raise your head and search for the source of the sound, you see movement out of the corner of your eye. When you turn your head, an insect is on the table beside your recliner, staring at you.
You initially think it is a cheeky cricket that dared to enter your home. But upon closer inspection, you discover it is a brown, furry-legged spider about the size of a child’s palm.
The shriek that escapes your lips is because it startled you. And because of your intense dislike for insects, particularly spiders. Yes, this lady realizes that spiders are arachnids and not insects. But, if it is a creepy crawly critter (I love the alliteration), then, in her opinion, technical labels do not matter.
Of course, life in the country demands that we respect all creatures, great and small, as long as they remain outside and do not breach the fortress of this lady’s home.
In this lady’s mind, there is one undisputable rule. A good bug is a dead bug if found inside her house.
Of course, outdoors, she treats even the nastiest looking critters with respect. She avoids them as long as they stay off her body. The exception seems to be the ubiquitous and irreverent ant.
After years of nibbling on some questionable places on her body, the ant gets its just deserts. Namely, the punishment it deserves for attacking the lady of the manor is death if she can catch it.
In past columns, we mentioned that even if this lady stood in the middle of a sizable concrete field, an ant or two would manage to find her and CHOMP. But unfortunately, such is her cursed relationship with the lowly yet mighty ant.
In the Sept. 20, 2022 issue of USA Today, Jordan Mendoza tells us, “Seeing more spiders in your home lately? They’re probably just looking for love.”
Guess what? If you suffer from mild to severe arachnophobia, it is spider season. The season runs from late summer through fall.
However, those who study those not-so-marvelous creatures say they merely seek a snug home or a mate. We imagine that, being males, they seek both. After all, once you find your multi-legged sweetie, you want to settle down and raise a cluster or a clutter of eight-legged offspring—great for the spider parents but not a welcome prospect for the homeowner.
So, let us return to the arachnid who disturbed this lady’s reading. After she dispatched the uninvited critter to Critter Valhalla, the homeowner scanned the ceiling to make sure more did not lurk up there, preparing to rain arachnids on her head.
This furry-legged visitor was the second of three within a few days. All of them appeared in the treadmill/pool table/television room. Did they want to play or watch television? The third arachnid sent her to the telephone to call her pest control service.
“I don’t know what kind they are, but they are big, furry and brown. How soon can you come out to take care of this problem? What if a cluster of those spiders is in the attic and are just waiting to drop on my head while I sleep?”
The company representative made appropriately understanding noises and set a date for their agent to eradicate the problem. At least, this lady hoped that would be the case.
If you think about it, pest control folks are the 007s that protect us from arachnids and other unwelcome creatures that enter our homes. Does that include people?
Outdoors, spiders trap and eat insects, including those prehistoric-looking grasshoppers. However, indoors they magically weave cobwebs moments after one clears them away.
Their pesky and sticky webs, plus the spider poop, are a couple of reasons why this lady could not warm up to “Charlotte’s Web.” To her, arachnids are not cute or her friends.
We suspect the web spinners lurked, ready to stick it to their next victim — insect or human, while the pest control agent cleared the house.