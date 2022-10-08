It is past dark thirty. You are alone, engrossed in a book.

Suddenly, you hear a loud plop. As you raise your head and search for the source of the sound, you see movement out of the corner of your eye. When you turn your head, an insect is on the table beside your recliner, staring at you.

Elizabeth “Liz” Cowan is a freelance writer and author. Check out her suspense novels on amazon.com. Website: www.elizabethcowan.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?