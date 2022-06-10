What comes to mind when you hear the word “beautiful?”
Is it a gorgeous woman or a drool-worthy male? Or perhaps a breathtaking view? Whichever version your mind focuses on, the words usually mean something or someone attractive.
Tossing in a bit of highbrow, the Greek word for beauty is “kallos,” applicable to men and women. Italians kiss their fingertips and exclaim bellissima or bellissimo. The French bless an attractive female with the word belle and sigh beau over a handsome male.
Beauty abounds in our world and the universe. And, yes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Feminine and masculine pulchritude abound in novels, particularly romance novels designed to give heart palpitations to anyone with a pulse. It may be the classic features or bulging muscles.
But one wonders if external beauty is enough. How often have we come across a visually attractive person only to discover their beauty is skin deep?
One of the most common examples is how a person talks down to or ignores another human being, such as a clerk or a waiter. Even if the rude person leaves a large tip, it does not make up for the pain they inflicted with careless words or behavior.
Movies often have stunning female villains, or partners of villains, who lure people in with their beauty, then strike them down like a cobra when they least expect it. Could that count as a beautiful ambush?
Sometimes the beauty of a person is not immediately noticeable. For example, how often has a person’s brilliant smile overridden their plain appearance? That and their kind behavior reveals a beautiful soul.
But people are not the only ones we can call beautiful.
Have you considered that beauty or something beautiful can also be destructive? If not, it is time to put down your games and fling open the windows of your McMansion and look around.
Please note: this lady is merely pointing out the terrible beauty found in this world, manmade as well as Mother Nature’s temper tantrums.
Let’s consider things Mother Nature and her minions can do and have done, and will probably do again.
In the grand scheme of time being meaningless, the Mississippi River has changed course many times. According to www.watchthedeltagrow.com, the river has changed course about every thousand years. The sediments deposited by the river make the old path higher and flatter, and then it eventually changes course. And sometimes, an earthquake does the job.
Since man is hellbent on building bigger and taller structures, good old Mother Nature uses earthquakes to level the playing field, literally. The process is visually mesmerizing, but the aftermath, not so much.
Imagine standing on a beach and watching the water draw back until it becomes a monstrous wave, almost like a giant fist, rushing toward the shore, ready to smack down on anything or anyone in its path.
Yes, it is horrifying. But if you change your position to high ground, it is possible to give Mother Nature kudos for creating an impressive visual.
Tornados also fall into the category of destructive beauty. Your breath catches as you watch a dark funnel drop out of a wall cloud and dance across the land, leaving destructing in its wake.
Sometimes, the funnels do not seem to stay on the ground very long but manage to cause curious damage. For example, a washing machine had its backing rolled just as we would with a sardine can. Except there was no giant key attached.
Volcanos and pictures of atomic bomb tests are not only similar, but the roiling symmetry of the mushroom cloud and the volcanic ash plumes have a horrifying beauty all their own.
Mind you; one can only appreciate such destructive beauty from a distance. If you are at ground zero for either, beauty is the last thing on your mind.
And finally, the tale of the ugly duckling may have given hope to late-blooming youngsters. But keep in mind that when that duckling turns into a magnificent swan, it will attack any bystander with glee.
Perhaps beauty in all forms is better appreciated at a distance.