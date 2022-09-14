How would you rate your imagination? Is it average? Or exceptionally way out there? Do your visual flights of fancy pop up and give you pause to reflect or laugh?
Your humble and, at times, odd duck writer sometimes lands on the Eiffel Tower end of this particular topic’s spectrum.
And because the mundane among us tends to plod through life with little or no imagination or sense of humor, psychologists love to bestow labels on any behavior that does not fit their idea of the norm.
For example, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary: “psychologists call the tendency to perceive a connection or meaningful pattern between unrelated or random things (such as objects or ideas) apophenia.” But they take it one step further by stating, “the human tendency to see connections and patterns that are not really there — gives rise to conspiracy theories.”
It sounds like those experts have a touch of apophenia if they so casually label theories as conspiracies. They would not do well in a conversation between artists and writers.
To quote a chatty raven in an avian refuge frequented by school children, “So boring.”
According to Larry Sessions, a former planetarium director, in a blog on EarthSky, “seeing familiar objects or patterns in otherwise random or unrelated objects or patterns is called pareidolia … Everyone experiences it from time to time.”
However, if you hone your imagination skills to a sharp focus that can click in at any time, the results can often be quite entertaining.
In a recent telephone conversation with one of this lady’s siblings, she discovered that he also had pareidolia abilities. So, during their call, she looked out the kitchen window at the clouds and described several images, including a cowboy riding a dragon.
Nothing is more relaxing than lying on your back, gazing at the clouds, and identifying the various images floating across the sky. This lady believes that the process is one of the methods of honing general fantasy skills.
Since some people find it difficult to be idle for even a short time, identifying images and faces in the whorls on interior doors while attending to business in the loo is a productive way to pass the time.
But be warned, some images rival monsters from horror movies. Consequently, the activity mentioned above is not an amusement one should indulge in before bedtime unless nightmares are your thing.
In a brief blog on Monteray Life, the author says the images seen on highways, the water, and even in the desert as tricks of light.
Well, whatever you wish to call it, this lady does not always imagine she sees water on the road ahead. She sees images.
For example, back when she attended Villanova University, she was on the way to a night class and saw a person stumbling around in the ditch on the side of the road. It was not a trick of the light because it was dark.
She was so convinced that there was a person in the ditch that she reported it to the local police. But, in retrospect, she cannot help but wonder if her imagination had a hand in what she saw.
The other day, in broad daylight, she thought she saw a person squatting in the middle of the road. But when she reached the location, it was a person-shaped tar patch.
Whether such things are tricks of the light combined with one’s imagination or a personal quirk, it makes you sit up and focus on the road rather than whatever thoughts or worries swirl in your head on a long drive.
This lady finds highway signs and road construction signs quite amusing. Why? Because at first glance, she sometimes sees words other than what is actually on the signs.
One of the most common visual blips revolves around the Do Not Pass signs. No matter how often this writer sees them, the first impression always replaces the letter “a” with the letter “i.”
Flagger Ahead is a new addition to her flights of fancy revolving around signs. So naturally, she saw Flogger Ahead.
That conjured an amusing visual.