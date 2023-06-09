Weather and News Folks love to label events, places and anything else they deem newsworthy.
Consequently, most of us are familiar with Tornado Alley. It is that strip from Canada through the central United States where tornados pop up from April through June.
Although anywhere in Tornado Alley can be affected, the places where tornados frequently love to stir up trouble are North Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Of course, the states north and parts of Louisiana may also suffer those whirling dervish winds.
One thing we can count on from Mother Nature is that she is unpredictable. Unpredictability can make a person seem interesting or very bad.
But there is another more insidious monster lurking in the North Texas area. And the financial devastation it delivers is astronomical. In other words, this lady and millions of others live in what she nicknamed Foundation Hell.
So, let us define what constitutes Foundation Hell.
The most culpable ingredient is the blasted black soil, also known as black gumbo. As temperatures and weather change, this dark soil contracts and expands. Then the shifting soil affects your foundation, and your financial woes begin.
At first, you will notice problems with sticking doors. Followed soon by unsightly cracks above doors and windows.
There is a point when the homeowner acknowledges that they have foundation problems. When you reach a certain level of frustration that varies from person to person, then you call in foundation experts.
Be prepared to watch your money take wings and fly into the pockets of said experts.
Hubby and his wife had the foundation repaired approximately seven years ago.
Part of the process included checking for leaks after the repair was completed. The plumber identified three leaks that required drilling through our floors and foundation to repair.
After all the repairs were completed, Hubby and his wife made sure to water the foundation regularly. Life was good. Or so we thought.
Fast forward to the present. We noticed long cracks above the windows in the game room. Originally, the room was a breezeway on an adjacent but separate slab which turned out to be thinner than the house foundation.
That afterthought room frequently flooded after a hard rain. But when we contacted the original owners, they claimed they never had flooding issues. And yet, they had stressed numerous times the importance of caulking along the seam lines connecting the enclosed former breezeway to the main house. They lied.
Whenever problems occur, some people embrace the denial route as long as possible. But at some point, even the deniers are forced to take action.
Our tipping point was when we could not secure the back door without keeping a burly weightlifter on standby to pull up on the doorknob to raise the door.
We chose a sillier method. A crowbar raised the door so it could be locked. The bandaid solution turned out to be useless. Eventually, no matter what we tried, the door refused to budge.
It was time to call the foundation folks who did the original repair. That is when the real fun and games began.
This time the foundation folks insisted on having the plumbers go first. It did not make sense because according to the plumbers, when the foundation is leveled, the plumbing gets shifted. And that dear readers, is when line breaks occur.
Plumber’s fun work included manually digging a shaft under the slab. This lady gets claustrophobic just thinking about the workers digging a long tunnel tall enough for a man to stand up.
The supervisor of the team jokingly called it a smugglers tunnel.
Murphy’s Law decreed that the plumbers found four leaks which entailed digging 15 feet and then another t25 feet.
They discovered so many mistakes made by the builder. Based on other hidden gems we discovered over the years, he assumed unseen shoddy work was okay.
Now we face a problem. If we go ahead with leveling the problem area, the probability of the plumbing breaking again is not only high but inevitable.
Perhaps a manufactured house or trailer home is the best option. If the foundation shifts, add more cement blocks.