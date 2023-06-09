Weather and News Folks love to label events, places and anything else they deem newsworthy.

Consequently, most of us are familiar with Tornado Alley. It is that strip from Canada through the central United States where tornados pop up from April through June.

Elizabeth “Liz” Cowan is a freelance writer and author. Check out her suspense novels on amazon.com. Website: www.elizabethcowan.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?