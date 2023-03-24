For the better part of known human history, the concept of a true divide between the generations was minimal at best.
Why? Because our old buddy Ug and his fellow troglodytes lived together in caves. In the Paleolithic era, there was no need for a separate mother-in-law cave because life was unforgivingly harsh and predators kept the human population down. Consequently, it was unlikely and nearly impossible for them to have octogenarians in their less-than-cozy caves.
Based on scientists’ guesstimates, Paleolithic man lived to around the age of 35. Given the hardship of life back then, the concept of survival of the fittest was a fact of life.
Ug may have been the leader of his cave commune for however long he could fend off challenges from his fellow troglodytes, as well as predators seeking a fairly easy meal. But everyone in their group, including the elders, to the best of their abilities, took an active part in their commune until a predator had them for lunch or some ailment ended their lives.
As humans evolved, the struggle to survive did not get much better. Well, perhaps it did in some ways since they figured out how to build those splendid hovels with thatched roofs and dirt floors, and moved out of those drafty caves.
Members of the same family tended to live together both for warmth as well as protection. That is until their inevitable and far too young demise, in comparison to the life expectancy of us modern folk.
Also, for a long time, they shared their hovels with their extended family as well as their farm animals. And those critters were not housebroken. So, they did their business indoors and outdoors, which was anything but pleasant.
This is why dirt floors were very practical. All they had to do was shovel the st out of the house.
As you can imagine, such conditions were less than sanitary, which undoubtedly contributed to illnesses and deaths.
The practice of several generations living together continued, and still continues in some cultures.
In fact, it was still common practice during Hubby’s youth. He, his siblings, their parents, and their grandparents lived together until the grandparents died.
Things began to change with generations from Hubby’s childhood to the present where seasoned citizens do not live with their children and grandchildren.
As society became more affluent, the older generation continued to live on their own long after their children moved out and built separate lives. The still-healthy retirees often move away from their families to warmer climates and build new lives and made new friends in their golden years.
With the willingness, and probable eagerness, of the elders to have their own space away from urchins who tend to forget to use their indoor voices, society has become accustomed to such generational separation.
Since humans tend to be contrary at times, the societal shift makes it easier for what we will term the middle generation to enact family practices different from what their parents did. Especially if they disagreed with their elder’s child-reading methods or even the relationship between the older couple.
Consequently, the middle generation is often vocal about how they view their parents within earshot of their children. When children hear constant negative comments about their grandparents, it often contributes to what is already a widening generation gap.
Warehousing the older generation in nursing homes or retirement homes with minimal contact also increases the divide. Of course, mindsets are different and clashes between the generations occur because society has changed in how it views everything from morality to “those dang young ones.”
Many problems between the generations are due to misunderstandings, lack of communication, and the unwillingness of both sides to listen.
Perhaps that is why this lady is delighted with the time she gets to spend with her Grands. During conversations, both sides can clarify their thought processes and explain why they think the way they do.
Living with the elder Grand is fun and enlightening. In many cases, we understand the other’s point of view, without rancor.
Those frequently hilarious moments tighten our bond.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone