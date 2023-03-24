For the better part of known human history, the concept of a true divide between the generations was minimal at best.

Why? Because our old buddy Ug and his fellow troglodytes lived together in caves. In the Paleolithic era, there was no need for a separate mother-in-law cave because life was unforgivingly harsh and predators kept the human population down. Consequently, it was unlikely and nearly impossible for them to have octogenarians in their less-than-cozy caves.

Elizabeth “Liz” Cowan is a freelance writer and author. Check out her suspense novels on amazon.com. Website: www.elizabethcowan.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?