“Take these twice a day,” the doctor said.
“Will the pills fix my problem?”
He ignored the question and continued with more instructions.
When you feel pain—emotional or physical—it is logical to seek relief from medicine, practical assistance, or guidance.
However, one thing seems to be a universal, human, and reflexive response in times of need. We automatically send out a prayer. You may disagree about the act of praying but ask yourself, what is prayer?
To a logical person, prayer is a request for help. Devout folks, pray to a deity. However, if you intend to seek assistance for a problem, that can come in many forms.
For example, an alarming number of people believe government and politicians can and should fix everything. But, unfortunately, those folks do not have a firm grasp on the purpose of politicians.
Spoiler Alert! No matter how convincing they are during a campaign, politicians are about gaining and holding on to power. So when they make promises. It is a ruse—a version of putting lipstick on a pig to ensure a win.
No matter the need, protecting ourselves is critical to our well-being. Therefore, the concept of “Trust but verify” should be our crosseyed insurance policy. For example, far too many folks blindly accept the “professional” opinion of someone who practices medicine.
Hubby was a pharmacist. Not only did he care about the people he dealt with, but he was ethical in carrying out his medical duties.
Consequently, when customers “shopped” for less-than-conscientious pharmacists to fill prescriptions from prescription-mill doctors who churned them out because of greed, Hubby always refused. He believed in helping patients get well rather than contributing to their addictions.
As a result of his knowledge and dedication, even when cancer caused him excruciating pain toward the end, he refused morphine to ease his suffering. When his family asked why he refused, he replied, “I don’t want to become an addict.” Eventually, he realized that the possibility of addiction did not apply at that stage of his illness.
Following the leukemia diagnosis, our mother needed blood transfusions as part of her treatment. However, she feared doing it. Her explanation was somewhat similar to Hubby’s when asked for her reason. “I don’t want to get AIDS.”
Most people realize that the purpose of commercials is to entice, which leads to profit for the company. And yet, after viewing advertisements for prescription medication, some patients believe it will cure them. So they rush to medical providers demanding a prescription for those “miracle” medicines.
The average patient does not realize that pharmaceutical sales representatives push their products on doctors who do not always have time to research and understand the adverse consequences of many prescription medications. However, they find it easier to buckle under the patient’s pressure and give them what they demand.
Our example, at the start of this column, regarding the specialist who prescribed medication, this lady vaguely recognized but could not remember why until she experienced side effects that virtually trapped her at home. And the drug did not alleviate the initial issue that led her to that doctor.
After extensive research, she found that many medications, including this particular one, take a scattergun approach and hope for the best results. But, unfortunately, this approach is a band-aid, not always a cure.
The uses of this specific drug include everything from epilepsy to sleep disorders. That was not even in the same universe as her problem.
Although one should not discontinue medications without consulting a doctor, this lady went to an expert, her pharmacist, for advice. As a result, she stopped taking the bloody pills.
Once the medication was entirely out of her system, she felt fine. As for the initial complaint, she manages with acupuncture and massage therapies.
In the grand scheme of things, we must protect ourselves. Pretend we are self-preservation superheroes.
Whether the problem concerns our health or some other less dire but still significant issue for us, research and common sense is the best approach.
To many, we are a means to an end. Power and wealth are the ultimate prizes.