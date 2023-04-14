Some people like to wallow in their misery. They do not wish to be cajoled out of the dumps.

This lady recalls times growing up when she felt blue and her mother did everything to cheer her up. Sometimes it reached the point that she snarled at her well-intentioned but annoying mother, “Leave me alone and let me enjoy my grump.”

Elizabeth “Liz” Cowan is a freelance writer and author. Check out her suspense novels on amazon.com. Website: www.elizabethcowan.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?