Some people like to wallow in their misery. They do not wish to be cajoled out of the dumps.
This lady recalls times growing up when she felt blue and her mother did everything to cheer her up. Sometimes it reached the point that she snarled at her well-intentioned but annoying mother, “Leave me alone and let me enjoy my grump.”
While those moments were few and far between for her younger self, some people of all ages choose to remain in a permanently grumpy state. And the best advice to those around them? Step back and steer clear of them lest they bring you down to their moody-ass level.
Life is full of ups and downs, but most people dwell in the downs for limited amounts of time.
Of course, that does not include those who thrive on roller coaster rides, both in their lives, their recreation and their relationships.
When it comes to life choices, many men and women are drawn to those who will bring them down. Such life choices can only lead to mistreatment and pain. Those human magnets, also so known as Bad Boys and Bad Girls, are selfish narcissists who enjoy the misery of others. Just as The Beatles’ song “Down” so eloquently describes:
“You tell lies thinking I can’t see
You can’t cry ‘cause you’re laughing at me
I’m down (I’m really down)
I’m down (Down on the ground)
I’m down (I’m really down)
How can you laugh when you know I’m down
(How can you laugh) When you know I’m down.”
When your world turns upside down because of health concerns, family issues or even misery created by folks at work, there are two choices.
The first and most satisfying is to stand up and take control. Taking steps to correct work-related or relationship issues is an adrenaline boost like no other. Stomp on the instep of the person trying to whittle away at your self-confidence and well-being. Or, learn to kick high and true. It is up to you to deliver the most effective message.
(As you can see, there are upsides to taking folks down.)
For those less inclined to violence, do not let pride or fear prevent asking for help. If nothing else, turn to a person for comfort or suggestions for ways to deal with the issue.
People who take grumpiness and meanness to extremes ignore the pain they cause with their words or deeds. Or, perhaps they do not care.
For example, Hubby was a pharmacist and one of our granddaughters worked as a pharmacy tech. Both of them spoke about the rude customers.
Hubby tried to overlook the customers’ grumpy behavior and put it down to them being sick and out of sorts. But even he would occasionally feel the stomp on his last nerve and respond with a commanding tone that told the offender to hush their pie hole.
The worst people were the so-called prescription shoppers who tried to find pharmacists willing to fill prescriptions for addictive drugs. They were rude, demanding, and sent on their way with a mental wish, “Don’t let the door slam your backside on the way out.”
Our Grand eventually reached the point that she hated her job. In her mind, and she is correct, no one, not even seasoned, sick people should treat the techs badly while grousing about prices and insurance woes. That job brought her down. So she bid adieu and hasta la vista to pharmacy tech positions.
The prerequisite for any job dealing with cranky oldsters is “leave your sensitivity at the door.”
As some folk age and experience the aches and pains that go hand-in-hand with aging, they revert to the uncivilized state to which they were born. While parents work diligently to civilize their urchins, the seasoned folk undo all the early training. They “don’t give a damn.”
Is it possible that their excuse for misbehavior is a simple but selfish choice?
While some seasoned folks mellow and turn sweeter with age, others choose to go down a different path.
“I earned the right to do as I damn well please.”