Do people secretly hope they have untapped artistic talent?
If we base our answer on the possibility of fame and fortune, then the answer is a resounding yes. After all, far too many folks believe that if they become rich and famous, all will be right in their lives.
Given the growing popularity of painting classes, there is a chance that more people will entertain a career as an artist. Talent would be helpful.
You must admit, those wily entrepreneurs are onto something. After all, toying with our dreams and making money doing it is a common thread among business folk.
The concept is simple. Take one artist, who may or may not be good enough to make a sustainable career out of their artistic ability and love for art. Add a group of folks who try valiantly to follow the artist’s instructions, both verbal and visual, while having a good time. And while the artist wannabes follow step-by-step instructions, present them with an opportunity to consume copious amounts of adult beverages, also known as wine.
After the class is over, the wine consumption might be the reason each participant looks at their final product with pride. Depending on the amount of wine they drink, some participants may secretly believe they now have proof that they are artistically talented.
The teachers contribute to that with their encouraging praise. However, if you listen to what is actually said, you realize the praise is offered out of kindness rather than enthusiasm for your artistic abilities.
But in the bright morning light, once the alcohol-induced haze evaporates and the accompanying headache recedes, reality knocks us upside the head as we study our paintings.
More often than not we decide to tuck our “masterpieces” in the back of the closet and continue working our day jobs. Why? Because if the delusion of having artistic talent continues, our job description could end up being “starving artists” in the most literal sense.
Hubby and his wife took a painting class, which was an anniversary gift from their daughter. Even though the class was fun, his wife did not have any illusions about her artistic abilities. After all, she has difficulty drawing a straight line with a ruler.
Appropriately enough, the subject of our painting project was a half-full wine glass with part of the wine sloshing out in a swirl. When our two artistic effort sat side by side, the sloshed wine formed a heart. Or at least that was the intention.
Hubby followed the instructions quite well and surpassed his wife’s painstaking efforts. While his sloshing wine looked closer to what the artist had painted, hers resembled a mythological monster with a long neck and menacing teeth. A weird valentine to be sure.
At the behest of friends and relatives, this writer participated in a few more painting classes. All of them resulted in somewhat similar relegated-to-the-back-of-the-closet paintings. Except for the one she and the Grand did in Sedona. The Grand described their painting class as “just for the fun.”
Our sunrise over the mountains with a spindly century plant masterpiece ended in a trash bin at the airport. Who would feel comfortable lugging that canvas on a plane full of judging art critics? Not this lady.
Another disaster was a painting that ended up looking like a creeping rainbow from east to west into a stormy seascape. That one is so disastrous this writer cannot recall the reason for its existence.
However, there was one painting before our Sedona class that was close to fairly good. It was a bouquet of hydrangeas in a clear glass vase.
For once, the vase and the flowers resembled the artist’s version. And for a while, this writer considered the painting her best effort. So much so, that she proudly displayed it in her home.
All it took was a visit from her brutally honest daughter to clear the slight haze of pride.
“Mother, why do all the flower stems look like penises?”
Yep. Upon closer inspection, that regrettable truth came to light. And as you know, once seen it cannot be unseen.