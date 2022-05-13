To put it simply because this is not a scientific dissertation: Our bodies are a composition of tissues, organs and systems. Chemically, the human body’s composition is water and organic compounds.
And yet, according to the old nursery rhyme, “boys are made of snips, snails, and puppy dog tails.” In contrast, “girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice.”
Whoever wrote that drivel lived in some version of misogynistic Neverland. We can only assume the author lived in a time when misogynistic thought, attitude and behavior were not only acceptable but also encouraged.
Let’s face it, even our beloved Peter Pan, the leader of the Lost Boys, was a bloody misogynist. Until he changed.
What was the catalyst for his altered opinion?
He realized females were useful, especially when the Lost Boys needed calming and consoling because several of them still missed their mothers. There is nothing to replace a mother’s hug and a good bedtime story.
But getting back to that aforementioned nursery rhyme, it is inaccurate on several levels.
Modern women do not publicly embrace sugar. Although some females are spicy, not all females are everything nice.
Human males do not have body parts that include snails and puppy dog tails. Unless, of course, they happen to consume escargot. But that meal does not become a part of their bodies for long.
As far as we know, the average male does not possess such appendages. At least not the ones we have met. The garment industry would have to get creative with men’s pants if they did.
With the advent of healthy eating and taking care of our bodies, we learned we are what we eat. But that cannot be entirely correct because of the body’s elimination process.
Remember the song “Multiplication” by Bobby Darin? We could easily concoct a bodily function version and call it “Elimination.”
The health gurus are correct only as they refer to the body’s ability to extract nutrients from what we consume that contribute to a healthy body. So in their eyes, junk food equals a junky, lumpy and unhealthy body.
However, if the healthy eating advocates are even partially correct, is it possible we are also what we read? What if even a smidgeon of what we read transforms us not just in how and what we think but also in our beliefs and expectations?
For example, women who enjoy reading toasty romance novels would naturally have expectations of their lovers, who may or may not measure up to the lovers in the books.
We understand some marriage counselors require the husbands to read romance novels. The idea is to give them pointers on how to become better lovers.
If you think about that, it makes perfect sense. After all, men are not born wired with the knowledge of how to please a woman. Like anything else in life worth mastering, it takes practice and a bit of tutoring from caring females.
This lady wonders if the concept of “sowing wild oats” is to educate males in the art of making love. Nope.
Please forgive that brief stroll down the kind-thoughts rabbit hole because there is nothing altruistic about that oat-sowing process. But, of course, as we said, practice makes perfect or at least better.
Continuing with the idea that our reading affects our lives, will you become more analytical and aware of people and their actions if you enjoy mysteries and thrillers? Possibly, especially if you already tend to be logical in your thinking.
What about all the paranormal stories of shapeshifters who live among us? If they tend to hide their existence in books, perhaps they exist in our world in the same way.
So, if we believe in magic in the depths of our hearts, why not believe in the denizens of the paranormal world? Then, instead of questioning our forgetfulness, we could blame magical creatures for misplaced items — a common trick of domestic beings like brownies.
If we seriously entertain the possible existence of paranormal beings, can this lady conclude that dragon shifters also exist?
Perhaps she is a dormant dragon shifter.