As Robert Burns, the Scottish poet so eloquently said, “The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.” Or as a friend from the office often remarked, “Man plans and God laughs.”
For many folks, their Christmas travels were upended by Mother Nature. She tossed in a “once in a generation storm” that swept the entire country. Even a couple of days after Christmas, the weather-related chaos continued.
Since our trip began two days after the storm, the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport was still a mess of confused passengers. There were literal luggage corrals cordoned off by those crowd-controlling stands and tape.
The sight reminded this lady of the old Westerns Hubby used to watch. Except that the corrals contained cattle rather than luggage waiting for their owners to claim them.
Part of the residual chaos at the airport included the luggage carousels for arriving travelers. In our case, our luggage’s announced location turned out to be a melange of three different carousels. Perhaps the luggage handlers wanted to inject a scavenger hunt into the luggage arrival process. Let’s just say the experience was time-consuming and not amusing.
The location of the car rental center was away from the major airport hubbub, requiring a tram ride. All the vehicle rentals were in one building. The only problem was the wait in the line that took us over two hours to complete.
Even though the conga line of customers extended out of sight, the staff behind the counter remained calm, efficient and cordial. And for a moment, this lady nearly lost her mind and asked about renting a Tesla.
But when she heard the cost, the result was similar to a bucket of ice water dumped on her crazy head. So, no Tesla on this trip.
The drive from Phoenix to Sedona became increasingly spectacular, which included the Sonoran Desert saguaro cactus. Their ages vary but most are 150 to 175 years old.
Since many of the cactus lined the highway, we wondered how many were destroyed for the sake of roads and new housing.
The moment we entered the outskirts of Sedona a sense of peace descended over us. The beauty of the mountains and countless rock formations are the stuff of dreams. We itched to go hiking and immerse ourselves in the grandeur and beauty around us.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature rained on our plans. But between bouts of downpours, we explored the charming town. As expected, the potential for tourists spawns a myriad of shops that often sell similar items.
In this case, the tons of polished rocks and mystic crystals encompassed a large portion of many shop inventories. However, other offerings caught our interest. Consequently, we did succumb to the siren call of “I want” and purchased a few items.
Believe it or not, some were essential. This lady needed gloves and found a pair she had to have. The top of the gloves had Van Gogh’s Starry Night on it. How could she pass up such a clever use of her favorite artist’s work?
Based on the street names and signs throughout the city, including at our hotel, Sedona Real Inn & Suites, the locals have a quirky sense of humor.
A section of landscaping that included a bubbling stream had two signs: “Child-Eating Piranhas” and “Want to swim? Head to the pool, not to this stream.”
The street designated “Andante Drive” encourages the traveler to go at a moderate to slow pace. However, “Coffee Pot Drive” had to be named in homage to the anticipated cup of coffee at the end of your journey.
One morning the rain stopped long enough for us to hike the Bell Rock Trail. The view was spectacular and so was the hike until this lady got lost and ended up in the wrong parking lot.
She bent to study a rock with a petroglyph on it. In those few moments, her granddaughter disappeared, leaving granny to wander the trails until search teams found her.
But a phone call to the Grand and stopping folks along the “right” path ended the hike sans drooling rescue dogs.