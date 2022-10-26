Why is Halloween so popular?
Is it the amusing and creative decorations? Could it be the costumes that allow the wearer to become their favorite action hero, mythical being or a mundane who enjoys a brief flash of popularity and adulation of the masses? Unfortunately, some dolts waste such a fun time by choosing masks that resemble political figures.
OK. If people chose Ivar the Boneless, Brutus, or Rasputin, that would make sense for Halloween. But average politicians are generally boring no matter how they view themselves. And Halloween should be about that shiver of fear mixed with excitement. Halloween should never be boring.
For children, the simple answer to why you love Halloween is that you love trick or treating. After all, gathering pounds of free candy must be the ultimate fantasy for a child. And it comes true on Halloween.
For one blissful night, parents do not restrict the consumption of sweets their urchins collect. Instead, some parents steal a few of the candies.
The collection process is a child’s version of emulating pirates. But instead of looting and pillaging for gold and gems, children figuratively threaten egging and toilet papering the homes of those who do not donate candy to the cause.
And what is the unspoken reason for encouraging the collection and face-stuffing of sweets, you ask? It is the opportunity to fill the pockets of dentists who will inevitably fill the cavities caused by excessive candy consumption.
Do you suppose dentists secretly invest in candy companies? What about all those scary movies and decorations? After all, they elicit not only screams of terror but also the grinding of teeth in anticipation of delicious terror.
But, of course, only the parents look down the road and visualize many visits to their friendly local dentist. The children live in the moment, as they should.
Living in the moment is an art form far too many people leave behind as they “grow up.” Yet, in their minds, it appears to be the responsible thing to do.
Of course, there is an undeclared rivalry between those who love Halloween and those who live for Christmas. Could the underlying reason for both camps be the desire to hold onto the innocence and magic of childhood?
In different ways, both holidays encourage belief in magic.
On the one hand, Christmas pushes the narrative of Santa Claus, a magical being who brings lots of toys for children.
The cynic in this lady wonders if that particular holiday fosters and encourages a form of greed in children that lingers on into adulthood. If your knee-jerk response is denial, look at the obscene pile of presents parents amass under their Christmas trees.
Since “practice marriages” and the resulting divorces have become a way of life, male parents often use presents to “buy” or retain their children’s love. However, based on observation, the children do not seem to appreciate the mountain of gifts.
Both holidays engender decorating and often prove that less is better.
However, in the opinion of the sphincter-constricted folk, the theme of Halloween is dark and sinister. But in reality, the urge to decorate and the results are whimsical and imaginative.
While driving through a neighboring small town, this lady noticed a couple of houses that reflected the whimsical side.
The yard of one home had an enormous tree surrounded by ghouls on motorcycles. Although the concept of happy ghouls is uncommon, those motorcycle-riding ghouls looked ecstatic.
Across the street, a vacant house was imaginative and fun with its Halloween display. Three ghostly chums on the porch oversaw the party in the yard. Several skeletons, ghouls, and other sundry creatures of Halloween sat at a card table playing cards. Off to the side, a group of witches hovered over a cauldron.
One of our granddaughters loves everything about Halloween. The decorations she collected are imaginative and impressive. Everything she chooses is clever and reflects her love of the holiday. Even her pajamas are orange with black bats.
Instead of the stereotypical décor used at Christmas, Halloween allows imaginations to soar.
A ghoulish and magical trick or treat to one and all.