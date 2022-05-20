Greetings! Welcome to the battlefield known as the Planet Earth.
Based on empirical evidence, humans cannot exist without conflict. So, the animal kingdom seemed to be more rational about attacking one another. In other words, animals kill for survival. Humans kill based on emotion and greed.
No matter how cute or nasty a creature may be, there is always another hunting them.
Consequently, it creates a semblance of order to separate animals into predators and prey. But unfortunately, even the harmless squirrels have enemies: dogs, cats and raptors.
We watched our resident squirrel sit atop the sauna house in an in-your-face standoff with a red-tailed hawk. But the hawk never attacked the furry critter.
Is it possible that since the squirrel remained motionless, the hawk’s predatory instincts did not kick in for it to go on the hunt? Whenever the squirrel senses danger, we have often noticed that it freezes in place.
Although some people consider squirrels cute annoyances, many consider them pests. Technically, they are nature’s gardeners because they plant seeds. The annoying part is they frequently plant seeds in flowerpots and other garden-designated areas. On the plus side, they eat insects.
Some people cheer for the coyote because of the adversarial and frustrating cartoons pitting the coyote against the roadrunner. However, the coyote is a dangerous creature that attacks not only small animals but also harms young humans.
The latter recently happened in a residential area of Dallas when a coyote mauled a toddler playing on the front porch of his home.
In real life, roadrunners are fun to watch. And, they are cute if we forget about the annoying cartoon version.
There are two kinds of those long-tailed fowl, the lesser (which is small) and the greater roadrunner found in the Southwestern states and Mexico (surprise, it is larger than the lesser).
In Native American mythology, they symbolize magic and good luck. On the practical side, they consume insects, such as scorpions and black widow spiders, and rattlesnakes.
Roadrunners also attack small rodents and birds. This lady spent several minutes watching our resident roadrunner couple assault and generally annoy a flock of crows.
She chuckled as the couple ran at the crows, and the blackbirds jumped over the attacking roadrunner. Neither side did any damage, in case you care about either opponent.
As you may have surmised, every living thing plays a dual role of predator and prey. However, this assumption generally considers their comparative size and power, which does not always assure victory.
Humans assume predators must be big animals. Still, predators in the animal kingdom and the supposedly rational animal world have proven otherwise. So sometimes, the seemingly weak guy is the killer.
Before their expulsion from Eden, Adam and Eve probably had little experience with aggression unless they engaged in some rigorous copulation. We cannot guess how the animals in their care behaved. Perhaps they were garden-trained and docile.
At first, the couple was in shock, bemoaning the injustice of their situation because humans dislike taking responsibility for their actions. However, they had a crash course in reality once the Gates of Eden closed behind them
We would assume that the first couple and early humans learned aggressive behavior by observing the animals they wanted for dinner. Also, it was essential to learn how to avoid being attacked and consumed by their potential meals.
Soon survival of the fittest became the name of the game, which included pitting one human against another in the course of history. Before long, humans were no longer the docile creatures of Eden. In many cases, they became more vicious toward one another than those supposed non-rational animals.
Once their bellies were full, humans coveted the belongings and properties of those around them, including their females. Under such circumstances, war became inevitable.
Since they were rational animals, it enabled humans to turn their minds and behavior toward inflicting pain and death on others for no logical reason.
When it comes to the vicious behavior of humans toward each other, rational is not the first word that comes to mind as a descriptor.