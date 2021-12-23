If you happen to be from across the pond, the Christmas fun starts on Dec. 6, Saint Nicholas Day. Nicholas was the Archbishop of Myra in Asia Minor.
He was the protector of children and sailors. Somewhere along the way, because of his gift-giving to children, he became popular in Europe.
Traditionally on the eve of Dec. 6, children would polish their shoes and place them on the doorstep (if they lived in a safe neighborhood, preferably a gated community with armed guards). Just kidding. The windowsill or the hearth was another option.
If they were good, the children would find fruits and nuts in their shoes. But if they had been bad, Saint Nicholas would leave a lump of coal and a switch in their shoes.
Of course, those who do not use coal furnaces would have to substitute charcoal briquets. Not nearly as cool in appearance or as grubby as authentic coal, but we have to adjust to the times. However, the impact will be similar. After all, what child wants briquets in their shoes? Their fathers would probably be happy to have the extra charcoal for their grilling escapades.
Now imagine if we carried the Saint Nicholas tradition into the adult world. For example, if a boss is hellish in the way he treats his employees, his desk and every bit of floor space should have a generous layer of coal. It would be worth it to preorder the stuff from the coal mining states because far too many spawns of Satan bosses exist in the world.
The same dark and messy gift could also appear in the state and national capitals. Every useless carbon unit elected official would find their office covered with coal. Just imagine, our diligent citizens could singlehandedly boost the economy in coal mining areas because the need for coal would be extensive.
Even though Saint Nicholas day was a European tradition, we shared the fun with our children.
Hubby's favorite time of year was Christmas. He loved shopping for presents. He was the true embodiment of the Christmas Spirit, the spirit of loving and giving. So it was not unusual for him to go overboard with his holiday shopping. But, during those financially lean college years, he still managed to either buy or make gifts for his nieces and nephews.
As he shopped for everyone, if he came across a tool he needed and it was on sale, he bought it. His wife lost count of the number of times she had to unwrap a present and rushed back to a store for another gift for him. Eventually, his family laid down the Christmas Edict — even if he saw something he wanted on sale, no shopping for yourself until after Christmas.
While Hubby wrapped packages with perfection, his wife did not. Although he used a scant amount of tape, the boxes looked beautiful. On the other hand, she wasted footlong strips on her messy packaging. Recipients had no trouble guessing which of them wrapped a gift.
For years, Hubby was the only one of the siblings without a wife. So, he was the designated family Santa on Christmas Day, picking up the gifts under the family tree and handing them out. Even after he married and had children, Hubby retained the Santa job.
Since our Christmas entailed rushing to his wife's parents' home for Christmas Eve, then driving a couple of hours to his parents for Christmas Day, we had our family celebration before the road trip.
And yet, one year at his parents' Christmas gathering, while playing Santa, Hubby tossed a small gift to his wife. In it were a pair of star sapphire earrings. Unfortunately, there was no name on the package, and since his wife was and still tends to be clueless, it took her far longer than it should have to realize the gift was from her husband.
Christmas is still a treasured time for this lady. But more subdued. After all, the love of her life is gone.
She decided not to send Christmas cards but does reply with notes for those she receives.
Merry Christmas, everyone.