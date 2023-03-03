This writer did something today she has not done since college. And she sincerely hopes it will never happen again.

She had about two hours before she needed to leave for her luncheon appointment. So she decided it was a good idea to play a game of Spider Solitaire on the computer before getting dressed.

Elizabeth “Liz” Cowan is a freelance writer and author. Check out her suspense novels on amazon.com. Website: www.elizabethcowan.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?