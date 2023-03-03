This writer did something today she has not done since college. And she sincerely hopes it will never happen again.
She had about two hours before she needed to leave for her luncheon appointment. So she decided it was a good idea to play a game of Spider Solitaire on the computer before getting dressed.
Please do not judge her for frivolous behavior. We can understand your shock and disbelief. After all, this writer complains frequently about the time-sucking side effects of internet usage. But she is human, mostly, and very competitive, even if she competes against herself. And Spider Solitaire is challenging at the Master and Grandmaster levels.
With a cup of hot, life-altering fuel (also known as coffee) in hand, this lady sat down at her desktop computer. Placing her cup on a coaster in front of the keyboard, she fired up the game. Then the unexpected occurred.
Did she become too absorbed in the game? Whatever the cause may have been, perhaps channeling her inner Italian (wild gesticulating) she spilled the coffee. In her lap. On the floor. On the wall. On the new office chair. And the best part? On the beige carpet beneath her desk.
The only good news is the coffee had cooled before it landed in her lap.
Have you ever tried to walk around in soaking-wet pajamas? It is similar to how a toddler walks after an accident.
It was an uncomfortable and disgusting experience.
A lot of paper towels gave up their lives to soak up the colossal mess on the carpet. Then she wiped down the chair, the floor lamp and even the baseboard.
Fortunately, she always keeps a can of Spot Shot on hand. It is a marvelous instant carpet stain remover. Although only her home office and the guest room have carpeting, that little can has come in handy many times, especially when the Grands were little.
The first time this lady spilled coffee in her lap was when she attended Villanova University back when it was not coed. (The benefit of having a college professor for a father is you can attend the school where he teaches.)
She and her friends were having coffee between classes in the student cafe. Once again, she channeled that Inner Italian as she spoke. And her cup of HOT coffee landed in her lap. Aside from the embarrassment factor of having a large audience for her clumsiness, there were a couple of other issues.
Her clothes were soaked, so she had to drive home and change. And, she ended up with at least second-degree burns on her thighs and nether regions. It looked bad and hurt like Hades.
For some reason, the universe makes certain that her klutzy moments are not only spectacular but also have a sizable audience. Sometimes, this lady suspects the gods are bored. Is there a cosmic points system for the level of embarrassment such moments present?
Something along the lines of 1 point for just a few witnesses and 10 points for a crowd. Perhaps another 10 points when the witnesses are all male.
We have to wonder if the universe gets a chuckle watching klutzoids live their not-so-perfect lives.
Did you know that washing dishes by hand can be hazardous to your body’s well-being?
After entertaining guests, she loaded the dishwasher. But after evenings, there were items we always washed by hand. Crystal goblets. Fine china. Sterling silver flatware.
If you do not heed this recommendation, especially about the crystal goblets and the fine china, you can expect them to come out chipped or even broken. One of our sisters-in-law learned this lesson the hard way.
Of course, if you are a gambler, load them up and hope for the best.
To this day, this lady still cannot figure out how she managed to stab herself in the section between her thumb and index finger.
After the obligatory OUCH, this lady stared at the spot for at least a minute before blood bubbled to the surface.
For months, the stabbed spot was tender every time she touched it.
Her lesson? Do not poke sore spots!