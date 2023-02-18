Living in the country gives us a different perspective on non-rational animals.
Urbanites tend to prefer domesticated felines or canines. Based on unscientific observation, critters they invite into their homes must fulfill certain requirements.
First, at some point during their residency, the non-rationals must become housebroken. In other words, their humans become quite displeased when the pets water or fertilize the carpeting and floors.
Second, pets should offer a certain level of companionship. Although in the case of felines, perhaps haughty companionship is the best they can offer.
Third, this applies to canines because cats are stealthy and too quiet. They should be loud, when necessary, and good watchdogs.
When we hear the term watchdogs, many of us picture medium to large hounds capable of ripping a few chunks out of anyone who threatens their owner’s territory. However, even those yippy and nearly invisible mini dogs can be somewhat of a deterrent.
The yipsters make plenty of noise, thus alerting their humans that something is afoot. In other words, the intruder does not belong and is not welcome. Of course, the rest of the home protection stuff falls on the shoulders of the humans.
One alternative to inviting domesticated creatures into our homes is visiting a zoo or watching documentaries about wild animals. Much cleaner and requires less effort on the part of humans.
But, since this writer is not inclined to share her home with non-rational animals, she still finds the wild country ones quite entertaining. The only problem is that some furry critters can become annoying.
For example, our resident lady squirrel moved into our log cabin sauna house years ago. We know she enters somewhere between the north wall and the roof. But what if she has ways to get in the sauna area while we are sweating, or glistening as is the case with Southern ladies? Imagine the screams as the sweaty, birthday-suited humans sprint in terror to the main house.
By nature, our resident squirrel tends to be a loner except from December to February and May to June, when Mother Nature flips her urge to procreate switch to the on position. Then she tolerates a male companion in her nest until she becomes pregnant. Occasionally, another exception to her bachelorette lifestyle occurs during very cold winter months.
How does the lady squirrel know it is time to kick the servicing bloke out because she is finally pregnant? Are there pregnancy test kits for non-rational animals? Or, does the squirrel figure it out when her belly grows bigger? What if she ate too many nuts and has the bloats?
At this point, our imagination is whirling with visions of her watering a pregnancy stick. Bleach the brain!
We often observe our lady squirrel and her current companion as they roam around our yard, munching on the abundant pecans and acorns. It is interesting how they tend to remain within a few inches of each other all the time. We have to wonder if the guys would stay around to help raise the kids if she allowed it.
The other animals at the Funny Farm, like the donkeys and the cattle, take a more pragmatic approach to how they sow their oats.
Our male donkey is an amorous critter, but the female kicks him in the face more often than she succumbs to his braying charms. The cattle are not as entertaining during their brief encounters which, in the case of the donkey and the bulls, is more of a slam bam without the thank you, ma’am.
In the area of sowing oats, wild or otherwise, we understand why females lament to their friends the morning after, “My tinder prince came and then left. No cuddling involved.” And the quick exit is often what the ladies prefer. The unsatisfactory bam and done, not so much.
No matter their intentions or mindset, all creatures, rational and non-rational alike seek comfort and warmth during the night. The hit-and-run method does have a frustrating side to it.
Except for the cows with calves, cattle do not cuddle. We hope the lady squirrel and her current animal-kingdom-version-of-Tinder companion cuddle.