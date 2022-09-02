Let’s face it, a good segment of society believes everything they see and read on the internet. The rest of the folks trust no one. They accept nothing on social media or even what the newsreaders churn out. Such folks are hardball skeptics.
Although this lady views the behavior of others through a sardonic lens, she remains open to possibilities and willingly suspends skepticism when it comes to belief in magical happenings.
Her open-mindedness stems from an insatiable desire to learn and evolve and from witnessing too many logically unexplainable things.
Mother Nature’s whimsical behavior is one example. The goddess is in charge of things that relate to Nature. Of course, the exception is those lightning bolts Zeus loves to toss at us with wild abandon.
There is nothing like an immortal being who acts like a toddler when he does not get his way and cannot control his temper. Have you ever wondered what the people struck by lightning did to offend the ancient toddler?
But let’s get back to Mother Nature. She, like the other gods, behaves erratically. And like the other gods and goddesses, she has become unreliable. Shirking her duties is unacceptable to humans who do not appreciate prolonged droughts or catastrophic natural upheavals.
Basic rules of behavioral decency should apply not only to humans but to the gods and goddesses too. But, of course, we realize that holding our breath and waiting for the deities to step up and do their part would not end well for us.
Let’s face it, the immortals are not only old, but because of their endless existence, they are also easily bored. This lady believes that humans are around for the entertainment they provide to ease the ennui of the deities.
They probably perk up when humans suffer. Of course, we should not expect empathy from them because that is a component of human nature. As you know, humans lean toward vulnerability and compassion. Therefore, we care what happens to our fellow god-designated guinea pigs and us.
It would be great if the deities focused on their duties toward humanity rather than being entertained by the suffering their negligence allows. After all, how much effort would it take on their part to zap the bad guys and save the innocent?
Let’s get back to Mother Nature and her antics. This lady believes she offended the old gal/goddess with her recent column about the hellish heat and the lack of rain.
Do any tech-savvy folks know if the deities have an internet connection? This writer asks because of what happened soon after the “Failed Rain Dances” column came out.
After over 60-plus days without rain in the North Texas area, the dark clouds rolled in and dropped their load.
Places like downtown Dallas suddenly received more than 15 inches of rain, to the point that water shot out of the sewers about 10 feet into the air. However, the countryside where this lady resides received about 3 inches.
More often than not, the rain fell on the highway near our property, but most of that ended up watering the concrete and the weeds along the road. As has been the norm far too often, the rain stopped at the edge of our property.
Is it any wonder Hubby and his spouse have concluded that an invisible mothership or dome hovers over us? We often look up, searching to see what blocks the rain. We are not paranoid. The line of demarcation between our property and the rain is distinct and annoying.
Consequently, this writer can only conclude that Mother Nature read the column. Perhaps she retaliated because she took issue with our claim the old gal suffers from the goddess version of menopause. That would be logical considering the numerous days of 100-plus temperatures. Would that be the goddess equivalent of hot flashes?
The female deity expressed displeasure with the column with pettiness. Limiting the rain to only fall in selected areas.
Mother Nature lacks a sense of humor, taking this writer’s humor column personally.
According to modern vernacular insults lobbed by judgmental folks, is the old gal a snowflake?