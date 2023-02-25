The internet is a double-edged sword.
You can research any subject with a few clicks. In seconds, a plethora of information pops up. Then all you have to do is make your selections. Click and read. And before you know it, you clicked on link after link until hours have passed and you find yourself down the rabbit hole of zombie clicking.
There is such a thing as information overload.
Oddly enough, that rarely happened when we had to go to a library and plow through book after book the reference librarian piled into our arms.
You went through the mountain of books, turning the pages and taking copious notes. But there was a rhythm to it all. And there were natural breaks as you put one book aside and picked up another.
Yes. The research was exhausting. But the brain-sucking exhaustion you get from the rabbit hole effect of the internet was missing. That robotic just-one-more-click behavior is not the same when you engage in research the old-fashioned way.
There is a downside to having easy access to whatever information you desire. Not everything you click on is safe for you or your computer. Why? Because computers nullify the privacy myth so many cling to.
Just one click feeds the pop-up monsters. Where the internet is concerned, there is a price we pay to satisfy our curiosity.
For example, our Grand has two blanket hoodies (“BH”). When you put one on, it feels like you are enveloped in a warm, cozy blanket. But unlike a blanket, you can walk around the house and do whatever you want or need to do without the inconvenience of dragging a cumbersome blanket wrapped around your body. In other words, you have the best of both worlds. Warmth and mobility.
Her grandmother borrowed one of them. Within a short time, this woman knew she had to have one of her own after the Grand went back to school.
This lady checked out various sites for the BH, which inevitably led to Amazon. Eventually, she made her selection and color choice Wish List.
Within moments, countless BH popups populated Facebook, her email, and even the 1440 news she checks. Even when this lady searched online for a recipe, there was a BH popup. Seriously?
The same happens when we seek medical information or click on clothing advertisements. The popups multiply like the offspring of horny rabbits. Heaven forbid she looked up something politically related. The demands to support one politician or another joined the crowded field of Facebook news feeds and scam emails.
One morning, this lady noticed a couple of birds the size and similar coloring of doves that frequent her bird feeder. The difference was they had red on their heads.
To find specific information, one must know what to ask of the internet gods before satisfactory answers appear. “Birds that are the size and coloring of doves with redheads” did not provide a satisfactory result. She wasted too much time looking online without much success.
However, after contacting a local Wild Birds Unlimited store with photos she had taken, it turns out the birds were northern flickers. They are a type of woodpecker that pounds the ground rather than trees for their food. See? Old-fashioned methods of contacting experts rather than the almighty internet are much more satisfying.
In any case, the plethora of bird-related pop-ups has joined all the other annoyances. And there is no end in sight.
Ever since this lady subscribed to 1440, at least five or six other news sources have appeared in her email. As is the case with internet searches, if you sign up for specific email information, the wannabees appear and populate your future spam. No matter how often you delete them, they are like immortal cockroaches.
We cannot imagine the types of popups that appear if someone willingly checked out porn sites. The popups would not be the only things bouncing.
Fortunately, this writer has not stumbled upon the Dark Web or any porn sites.
Although, some novels skate the fine line by calling explicit books erotica. No porn sites are needed.