The average person takes many things for granted, including the ability to walk. But unless you are a parent, it is doubtful that you think about walking.
Walking is something we learned to master when we were babies or toddlers. The generally accepted age when babies become toddlers is 12 months. That is also when many urchins take their first wobbly steps.
Only parents consider it a memorable milestone. Most children do not remember life that far back. All toddlers care about is that walking gives them locomotion and freedom.
However, once the novelty and excitement of those first steps subside, parents reach a new stress level. They worry about what their formerly crawling child can and does get into.
At seven months, our son pulled himself up into a standing position on the open door of the dishwasher. He took his first steps, and after that moment, he never stopped moving. He bumped his head as he walked under a low counter in the kitchen, but it did not slow him down.
His sister was another story. Since her mother dressed her in cute little dresses, the girl kept getting tangled in her skirts and found it difficult to crawl. So she adapted. Instead of crawling, our daughter stood up, bent over, and walked/crawled.
Many adults enjoy a rigorous hike. That leads us to the estimated three-hour, 6-mile hike we signed up for as our off-shore activity, which included 230 steps up a mountain in Passau.
Yes, a shuttle was available to reach the top, which included the Veste Oberhaus, a 13th century hilltop fortress housing a city museum and observation tower. But that would negate the purpose of a hike, right?
Our mother referred to bipedal locomotion as traveling the way of the Apostles, also known as walking.
Although this lady is fortunate to be hale in mind and body, walking up the stairs was always challenging. She cannot identify the reason because, for over 20 years, she walked up and down four flights of stairs at work daily. Walking has never been an issue, but stair climbing is another kettle of fish.
In any case, the 230 steps took this lady longer than she would have preferred. Consequently, she and her companion lagged behind the rest of the group. One of the three guides remained with us for the duration of the hike.
The upside of separating from the “forced march” set by the hike leader was that we could take in the beauty of the countryside. Surrounded by lush green vegetation and brilliantly colored flowers, our journey was delightful.
Whenever Hubby and his spouse traveled during the summer months to places outside of Texas, she frequently commented on the fresh appearance of the flowers. This was particularly noticeable on their trip to Amsterdam and the Keukenhof Gardens. Hubby replied, “They aren’t scorched like they are at home by the Texas sun.”
And, yes. We completed the 6-mile hike in 2½ hours. Although, according to the Grand, the hike was 7 miles rather than the officially stated 6. Oh, well. Much like the longstanding dispute concerning the words potato or potahto, it is a minor detail in the grand scheme of things.
Passau, Germany, is at the confluence of the Danube, Inn, and Ilz rivers. It is picturesque, as are many of Bavaria’s towns and surrounding areas. The urge to whip out your camera is simply irresistible.
With the river at our backs and the mountain crest ahead of us, we wandered up and down the city’s cobblestone streets, popping into shops. Many offered the usual tourist fare, such as T-shirts with Passau emblazoned on the front. But we stumbled across little gems like a local artist’s studio and gallery. The Grand fell in love with her work but could only afford a copy.
Following our uphill stroll, we stopped at the Andorfer. After all, you cannot visit Germany without drinking beer.
We discovered a refreshing thirst quencher called Radler — a combination of light wheat beer and lemonade.
Prost!