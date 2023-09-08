The average person takes many things for granted, including the ability to walk. But unless you are a parent, it is doubtful that you think about walking.

Walking is something we learned to master when we were babies or toddlers. The generally accepted age when babies become toddlers is 12 months. That is also when many urchins take their first wobbly steps.

Elizabeth “Liz” Cowan is a freelance writer and author. Check out her suspense novels on amazon.com. Website: www.elizabethcowan.com.

