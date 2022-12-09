One of this lady's guilty pleasures is watching those saccharin-sweet Christmas movies that burrowed themselves into our hectic schedules.
Why do you think countless women, and possibly romantically inclined men as well, cannot help but turn on the television in December and binge-watch romantic Christmas movies? After all, those formulaic love stories are so bad that this lady often shakes her head, wondering why she keeps watching.
The answer is the same reason she used to watch Bridezillas. Both are train wrecks but in different ways. The Bridezillas make you wonder about the men willingly marrying such harridans. Perhaps love does conquer all, including common sense.
In the case of romantic Christmas movies, everyone deserves to decompress with mindless and, at times, totally unbelievable love stories. But, unfortunately, those movies demand that the viewer turn off the brain and enjoy those farfetched fairy tales. Fall in love with implausible love stories.
This lady enjoys a good romantic story. But she prefers a believable plot line. Unfortunately, when it comes to schmaltzy Christmas movies, the apparently low budget and necessary speed of telling the lovers' stories require the viewer to stop rolling their eyes and soak in the love story.
Hubby kindly indulged his wife's Christmas romance movie marathons. The man was a saint.
Since his passing, she has made adjustments to her life.
Hubby was a social being, more so than his lady wife. He enjoyed family gatherings, and she preferred the company of a few friends or relatives or quiet time reading. But she loved her man, so she slipped out of her comfort zone.
Christmas was one of the most hectic times of the year for us. However, the reason is not what you think.
Of course, the closer Christmas got, the more frenzied the pace of finding the perfect presents for everyone on our list, especially our children. However, that was nothing compared to the big event.
The Christmas event began with our family. Quite often, we did that part on Christmas Eve morning because, after that, the Great Christmas Road Trip followed.
First, Hubby and his wife would wait until they were reasonably certain the children, also known as our replacements, were finally asleep. Then we scurried around to put the Santa gifts under the tree, including any gift Hubby had to assemble.
Since our son was so excited about Christmas, it was not unusual for the boy to wake up before everyone else. One year, the child woke up precisely five minutes after we climbed into bed. He then proceeded to wake his sister and the exhausted parents with the clarion call: "Santa came!"
The family shuffled into the living room and unleashed the annual Christmas tornado we lovingly called unwrapping gifts. All too often, there was little time for our children to play with their toys because there were two much shredding of gift wrapping to enjoy.
Since our families lived within two hours of each other, we arrived at his wife's family celebration on Christmas Eve.
Mother loved Christmas, and the pile of presents reflected her generosity. But unfortunately, this event was no orderly unwrapping but rather a frenzied tearing of paper, resulting in an enormous messy pile on the floor.
During the years everyone's children were little, Hubby's family celebrated on Christmas morning. That meant we arrived at his parent's home in the middle of the night.
No sleep for the greedy.
Hubby's family opened their gifts but paused long enough to toss the wrappings into a soon-overflowing trash bag in the corner of the living room. Then, after Christmas dinner, everyone went home.
Things are different now that our children are grown, and Hubby is gone.
Sometimes her daughter and the Grands come home. While some years, this lady has visited her daughter's home.
Watching "Bad Moms Christmas," this lady decided to shake things up. Gifts were mailed. And this writer is traveling with one of the Grands to a place she has always wanted to see.
It was time to focus on a different type of Christmas. A time to be a little selfish. A time to blaze a new path.
