Relax, dear reader. This column is not about those titillating books many curious people, but not this writer, have read. Nor has she seen the movies based on the books.
Our topic refers to how people navigate real-life issues. Because regardless of what rigid and emotional thinkers believe, few decisions are a clear-cut case of black or white. If we are honest, most of our choices fall into the in-between — the world of gray.
If you are a contrarian, you might say that going out to eat requires a simple choice between the items listed on a menu. Think back to the last time you chose from a menu. Were your decisions quick? Or did you vacillate between several options?
Even when this lady goes to a favorite eatery, such as the German restaurant she and her friends frequent, she takes her time because everything she has ever eaten there was superb. And trying new things is always fun.
So, yes, dear contrarian, waffling is not only typical but also understandable given the plethora of choices we have about everything. But unfortunately, sometimes, our choices backfire and can harm us or those we love. But the greater problem regarding our decisions is that most people do not realize their mistake until it is too late.
Allow us to offer a few examples.
The first is from the “Law and Order SVU” series. Even though there is a disclaimer before each episode, we realize many of the stories are similar to the ones people experience in the real world.
One episode was about a pediatric surgeon who harvested the organs of patients who died during surgery without getting their parent’s permission. She believed the parents were too distraught to consider organ donation when a child died. And in some cases, time was of the essence because another child’s life was in the balance.
In this story, the dead child’s parents discovered what the doctor did while the heart was en route to a child who had waited three years for a match. The police were called and learned the helicopter on the hospital roof was ready to fly the heart to the child already prepared for the surgery.
The gray area arose when the police had a choice of stopping the helicopter instead of letting it go. The police chose to return the heart to the parents. The father was leaning toward allowing his child’s heart to help another, but his wife was adamantly opposed.
During the surgeon’s trial, word came that the other child had died. The father felt remorse, but the mother did not.
What would be your decision? Save a child’s life or follow the law that never contemplated such possibilities?
Another case is from real life. An acquaintance’s daughter had an affair and became pregnant. Instead of supporting her child, the mother viewed the world in black and white. Concerned about what people would say, she insisted the daughter give the child up for adoption. People knew anyway because, during the pregnancy, the girl did not stay hidden.
Unfortunately, after the adoption, the daughter continued to make bad decisions that, in the end, adversely affected many people.
Black and white is such a slippery slope. Those who stick to that mindset do not realize the damage they can cause. Consequently, their rigid thinking hurts others.
This lady’s experience with the woman who insisted dragons are the devil seeking your soul severed a longtime friendship. Although, in hindsight, that friendship took a great deal of work and self-control on the part of your humble writer. And biting her tongue is not normal behavior for her.
It is impossible to have a reasonable conversation with the black and white thinking folks, because those good people find it impossible to accept the gray area the rest of the world acknowledges.
Gray represents neutrality and balance and intellect and compromise. Consequently, it allows you to stretch beyond black and white rigidity and widen the horizons of your beliefs and outlook on life.
Throughout history, visionaries have looked beyond the status quo to different options besides the black and white view of accepted concepts.
Gray allows for possibilities, alternatives, creativity, and inventions.