Why do so many little girls dream of meeting their very own Prince Charming? Is it because of the sanitized version of fairytales or the Disney movies?
They do make the idea of becoming a princess desirable and perhaps even a dream come true.
If you noticed, several of the Christmas romance-in-a-box movies offered by Hallmark included young women meeting princes under normal circumstances. Then later, the women discover that the men they fell in love with are real live princes. Following lavish weddings, the Prince and the Princess lived happily ever after. Not really.
Never trust a movie or a bleached version of a fairytale to be accurate.
Unlike folks worldwide and many Americans, this lady does not find the lives of Russian and European royals the stuff of dreams. Quite the contrary. If you recall your history, the Bolsheviks executed Tsar Nicholas II and his family.
This lady’s suspicions about royalty were confirmed after watching five seasons of “The Crown.” Even with the palaces and wealth, marrying a prince means living in a special level of hell.
But this column is not about marrying princes, but rather this writer’s wild thoughts regarding the ubiquitous purses Queen Elizabeth II always carried, even within the walls of the palace.
It was not a well-kept secret. But if the queen wanted to gracefully get out of a conversation or end a meeting, she used the purse to signal the staff.
For example, switching the purse from her left arm to the right signaled her boredom with the conversation or the meeting. It was a “get me out of here fast” message.
Another call for help was placing her purse on the table alerting the staff to bring things to a close in a tactful manner.
But this writer’s favorite was the purse on the floor. It let her lady-in-waiting know that the queen was not enjoying a conversation and needed a quick rescue.
The thing about the last signal is that in “The Crown” Queen Elizabeth always placed her purse on the floor before meeting with any of the 15 prime ministers during her 70-year reign. We assume those meetings were not her favorite moments of the day.
Also, some of those prime ministers were more combative than others, which is the reason this writer’s imagination took a side trip.
What if the purpose of the queen’s purse was her weapon? The purse could be designed in a 007-style gun as a last line of defense.
Margaret Thatcher tended to be a frequent thorn in the queen’s side. They butted heads on several issues. Probably because they were strong-willed women. The queen was not supposed to disclose her political leanings. But, she had her ways of conveying her displeasure.
In keeping with her purse signal, what if the queen reached for her purse? Perhaps as a subliminal desire to conclude the meeting and leave the room, but something went wrong.
Just imagine that seemingly mild-mannered monarch shooting Margaret Thatcher in the kneecap with her purse gun. Followed by a “Whoops. My bad,” remark from the royal as she clicked her purse shut.
Yes, this writer realizes her imagination often takes a flying leap into the stratosphere.
The news often reports on gunmen shooting up stores, banks and even shopping malls. Is it any wonder that a gun-toting private citizen sometimes takes action and shoots the gunman? On occasion, a sweet little granny saves the day.
At times, protestors accused the gun-toting citizen of depriving the robber of his rights. After a few moments of pondering the geni-ass thinking behind such outcries, we conclude that the protestors are probably not members of Mensa.
In either case, this writer wants to design and own a purse gun. Granted, it would be an unusual personal safety device. However, it feeds her vivid imagination with possibilities.
Please do not think she is bloodthirsty. She simply loves unique gadgets. The more outlandish, the better.
Her granddaughter jokes with friends about “the Memester’s” desire to own a purse gun. “Don’t cross her,” she warns because her granny is a total badass, and also a little weird.