Since no one bothered to pay attention, the systematic dumbing down of society occurred without so much as a whimper of protest.
One result of this bloodless coup seems to be that people have been conditioned to pay less and less attention. Consequently, our world is reduced to carefully concocted soundbites because the masses are now easily distracted by shiny objects or new things to catch their attention.
Caring about our fellow dummies is one of the many casualties of life as we now know it.
That may explain the disinterest in connecting to others when so many gadgets surround us to snag our attention. Is that why the empty niceties that pass for our interest in others have become prevalent and meaningless?
How often have you asked, “How are you?” without expecting an honest reply? And cringe if you get one.
If you pay attention, their responses vary. “I’m good.” Of course, the all-time favorite go-to response is, “I’m fine.”
The later response is code for F**ked up, Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotional. Something no one wants to acknowledge outside of the code.
Should someone actually answer the question with a detailed account of their bowel movement issues or other health and emotional issues, most would drop their phone in abject shock and horror. After all, no one cares how you are except you.
Of course, seasoned citizens have no problem answering the “How are you?” question, in minute detail. Just like young children, seasoned folks do not care if you want to hear the gory details of their bloody nose or recent surgery.
In other words, seasoned folks have zero filters. To this day, this lady recalls sitting at the kitchen table of her beloved in-laws when her mother-in-law walked in and announced “I haven’t had a good BM today.” We nearly choked on the bite of food that passed our lips at that exact moment.
Such moments in life add the much-needed spice. There is no way we can remember that moment without bursting into a hearty belly-shaking laugh.
The other response mentioned above, “I’m good,” is a head-scratcher. After all, that reply to the question of how you are does not compute.
No one is interested in whether you are good, bad, or so-so. At least, fine is more in context with the question.
We should take the next opportunity to toss out the usual bland and disinterested question and change things up. Just to check if they are paying attention.
“Are you good, bad, or ugly?”
Folks might surprise you and look up from their phones to ponder that off-the-wall question.
Another why-the-heck-did-you-even-bother-to-ask-the-question moment is when someone is obviously sick and looks it, is, “How are you feeling?”
Do you want an honest answer or a mumbled platitude?
“I feel like a team of Clydesdales ran over me, then backed up and did it again.” Or “I’m kneeling before the porcelain throne puking my guts out.” Both of those seem like honest and reasonable responses. Or you could go the crude route and wave your middle digit.
Some folks get grumpy and mean when they do not feel well. If you doubt that, ask any pharmacist or pharmacy tech about the “sweetness” level of their customers.
It is interesting that even the people who are interested in hearing your response to the “How are you?” question do not want a detailed description of your last colonoscopy. Caring and empathy will only tolerate minimal or basic information.
Speaking of colonoscopies, this lady did ask one colorectal specialist why he chose a profession where he looked at people’s butts all day.
His reply was simple. “I want to help people stay healthy.”
This lady appreciated that he did not confess to having a posterior fetish.
