Contrary to what movie and television westerns imply, not all Native Americans practice the rain dance.
According to an April 18, 2017 blog on Partnership with Native Americans by Tristan Picotte, a Lakota himself, the rain dance is a common practice among the southern tribes.
The Ohlone in south central California still practices the rain dance. According to Mr. Picotte’s research, “when you call a rain dance, word gets around. In Ohlone culture, the dance is greatly respected, with pure intent and high significance. After a three-year drought, they attributed the returning rain to their dances.”
Unfortunately, not all rain dances succeed. You probably wonder how this Hungarian-born, non-Native American writer can make that claim.
The answer, dear reader, is she has been dancing up a storm, or trying to, for a long time. And still, no significant rain has fallen in well over 60 days. The deep crevasses in the ground are troubling. The safety of animals and humans is a concern because a misstep could result in a broken leg or worse.
At this rate, we can soon take that fantasy trip to the center of the earth, as Professor Lidenbrock did in Jules Verne’s book.
Of course, we have had sporadic moments of what the weather folks call rain in various areas. But nothing that lasted long enough to break the drought or make any significant difference for the land.
Once again, Mother Nature is messing with us mere mortals. And while she may consider it entertainment, the sweating mortals are not on the same page as her. A brief spit of moisture squeezed from a passing cloud does not constitute rain, even when the weather folks call it moisture.
It is an affront to common sense to call the few drops that barely manifest on the ground rain. Nothing significant happened to diminish the deep and wide cracks in the ground.
We offer the following examples as proof of Mother Nature’s macabre sense of humor.
First, it is not uncommon for any rain, measurable or not, to stop on the county road at the end of our driveway. It feels like the old gal placed a dome over the property to ensure that nary a drop of moisture touches our land.
Second, there are times when the so-called rain stops on the highway that meets our county road.
Third, and this is the most frustrating of all, dark clouds will roll in. The wind picks up. The thunder rolls. And then nothing. The clouds vanish without expelling a single drop of moisture.
Old Mother Nature is full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. Shame on the seasoned goddess. Why titillate us with the precursors to a storm and then hit the brakes?
Is it possible the old girl is becoming crotchety in her old age? Is this her version of being a grumpy old lady? It certainly feels that way.
We have often wondered what the Mom of Nature has against this portion of Texas. Is she carrying out some weird goddess version of a vendetta? Her reason for inflicting the current 100+ temperatures and drought is unclear.
For pity’s sake, do not mention the climate or weather patterns that the weather folk pontificate about endlessly. This lady prefers to put the blame on the old gal’s shoulders. But then, another possibility occurred to us.
What if the drought signifies the goddess’ version of menopause? Should we call it goddess pause? Our advice to her is to go to your celestial obstetrician and get one of those ease-the-menopause shots. But if her god-b-gyn does not have it, call any pharmacy on this planet and get some. Quick.
In the meantime, as this lady mentioned above, when the thunder rolls, she rushes to perform a rain dance or two. She even tried humming a Native American rain dance tune that she heard in a western. But, of course, with her luck, she is humming the wrong song to generate rain.
This writer found some dance-worthy 80s music, but nothing works. Her dancing shoes are religious, but still no rain.
Should she call the Ohlone tribe?